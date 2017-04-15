Pontotoc police vest purchases approved

By David Helms

Pontotoc Progress

PONTOTOC – The Pontotoc Police Department will soon be receiving new protective gear.

At last week’s Pontotoc Aldermen meeting, the board unanimously approved a motion for the purchase of 18 Armor Express bulletproof vests for the police department.

Chief Randy Tutor told aldermen that vests currently being used are out of date.

“The life span of a vest is five years and most of ours were purchased in 2006,” Tutor said. “Our newest vest was bought in 2012.

“Four of our officers are actually wearing their own vest.

“We have the capital outlay to purchase the equipment.”

Tutor said total cost on the 18 vests would be $10,620, which is state contract price.

“Each officer will have to be measured because the vests are custom made so it’ll take a month to get them done,” he said.

Tutor said he’s applied for a grant to help pay for the vests.

“We’ve applied for a 50 percent grant through the department of justice,” he said.

The grant is called the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Initiative, and is a U.S. Department of Justice initiative designed to provide a critical resources to state and local law enforcement.

In other business, aldermen voted to approve an expenditure of up to $5,000 to paint the city’s old 911 building on Reynolds Street, which has been leased to Point Broadband Service, a Georgia company.

“They’ve signed a six year lease at $750 a month, so the least we can do is paint the building for them,” said Mayor Jeff Stafford. “I’ve already got one quote for $2,600 for the job.”

The city approved an agreement with Point Broadband last month, which includes the city receiving 20 cents payment for every Point Broadband customer.

