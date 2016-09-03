Pro-flag group presents demands

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Confederates United Patriots Society, a pro-state flag and pro-law enforcement organization, presented a list of five demands to the city of Tupelo on Friday afternoon.

CUPS president Bryant Hargroue said the list of demands is in response to the demands of the Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders.

The CCPL was formed in the wake of the June 18 shooting of Antwun Shumpert by Tupelo police officer Tyler Cook.

“The opposition keeps giving lists of demands, and the city is granting every one of them,” Hargroue said. “We are going to city hall and hope to personally hand it to the mayor.”

The list of demands include continuing to fly the state flag, body cameras for all officers, equal treatment to all groups seeking permits to protest, recognizing a police officer of the month at city council meetings and stopping the discrimination of state and confederate flag supporters.