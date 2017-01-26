Proposal developed to use internet tax for roads and bridges

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – The House Ways and Means Committee passed legislation Thursday to not only tax items purchased over the internet, but also to use the revenue to fund infrastructure improvements.

The legislation, which now moves to the full House for consideration, attempts to deal with two issues facing the state:

• What many say is a need of more funds to address subpar roads and bridges throughout the state.

• A desire by many to force internet retailers to collect for the state the same 7 percent tax levied on the sale of most retail items from traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

The action by the Ways and Means Committee comes two days after the state Department of Revenue announced that Amazon, perhaps the largest internet retailer, would voluntarily collect the 7 percent tax for the state on its transactions.

Tax Commissioner Herb Frierson said he hopes other internet companies follow the lead of Amazon and that the Department of Revenue is putting procedures in place to convince them to do so.

At this point, it appears that opposition to placing the same 7 percent tax on internet purchases as is levied on purchases made from brick-and-mortar stores is diminishing. The fight now might be on how to spend that revenue.

On Thursday in Ways and Means, Rep. Jason White, R-West, successfully amended legislation authorizing the state to collect the internet tax to divert the revenue to road and bridge repairs – 70 percent at the state level and 30 percent divided equally between cities and counties.

Some questioned whether the municipalities might deserve a larger share since counties already receive a substantial payment from the state for road and bridge work.

Another question is how much additional revenue will be generated for the state by taxing internet sales.

“We are talking about at least $150 million (annually) and maybe twice that,” said Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez.

A University of Tennessee study in 2012 on the issue of internet sales estimated Mississippi is losing $303 million annually on “remote sales,” such as via the internet where there is no sales tax charged.

Other studies have indicated the new revenue to the state would be much less, though still significant. Since that University of Tennessee study was published, there have been efforts by the Department of Revenue to work with online retailers to get them to voluntarily collect the tax. The agreement with Amazon announced this week was by far the agency’s greatest success in dealing with internet companies.

Various groups, led by the Mississippi Economic Council, have advocated for a major program to enhance the state’s spending on infrastructure. But there has been no consensus to increase the tax on gasoline to pay for the $375 million-per-year program proposed by MEC.

Some are hoping the internet tax will provide an alternative solution.

Of course, the state is far from a final solution on the issue of taxing internet sales.

In 1992, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Quill vs. North Dakota that a state could not make a company collect sales tax unless the business has “a brick-and-mortar” presence in the state.

Many states are passing laws similar to the bill passed Thursday by the House Ways and Means Committee. The hope is the Supreme Court will reconsider the issue.

