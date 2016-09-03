Protesters continue calling for change after Tupelo police shooting

By Zack Orsborn

TUPELO – Protesters marched through downtown Tupelo on Saturday for the third time in about a month expressing frustration over the city’s handling of the June shooting death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert by a Tupelo police officer and the Mississippi flag continuing to fly at municipal buildings in Tupelo.

Nearly 150 people gathered early Saturday afternoon to walk the streets of downtown Tupelo in a demonstration that ended peacefully after nearly an hour.

“This movement has grown tremendously,” said Ellis Westbrook, president of Stand Up Mississippi and organizer of Saturday’s march. “These people right here want justice. We want justice for Ronnie Shumpert. We are worried about the officials of the law enforcement and the court system to their job.”

Shumpert was fatally shot June 18 by Tupelo Police Department Officer Tyler Cook after Shumpert fled from a traffic stop.

A Lee County grand jury found no cause to indict Cook for any crime, but the Shumpert family and its allies continue to claim that Shumpert was unjustly killed.

T.C. Cummings and Willie Montgomery, members of the Coalition of Concerned Pastors and Leaders, joined in the march for the third time because the group’s demands – a civilian review board, more community-oriented policing, taking down the State flag which bears the emblem of the Confederacy and an independent investigation into Shumpert’s death – have yet to be met.

Cummings recognized Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s efforts up to this point which include the creation of six committees to develop more trust in the community and taking down the State flag during the first march a month ago.

“I think he’s done some good things, but to me, the idea of taking the flag down tells me he knows it wrong,” he said. “The city of Tupelo should be representative of all people. And they are not representing everybody.

“I understand he’s under pressure and all, but we have to look and see what’s right or wrong,” Montgomery added. “We’re not out here trying to tear anything up. We’re not against police, but you know, we can always make things better.”

The marchers shouted “No justice, no peace!” while walking down Green Street.

Once they turned the corner onto Main Street, they were met by a group of 30 people holding Confederate and State flags.

Several yards ahead by Reed’s Department Store, 10 Black Panther members waited in a two-line formation to join them for the rest of the march to Fairpark.

With fists in the air, they began to shout, “Ronnie, Ronnie, Ronnie!” the rest of the route until reaching Fairpark.

