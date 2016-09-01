Purse snatcher arrested

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Sardis man has been charged with strong arm robbery after stealing a woman’s purse over the weekend.

A woman said she was in her car at Walmart on Sunday when a man approached and asked if he could borrow her cellphone to make a call. As she was about to hand the phone to him, he reach in, grabbed the purse and ran. He had a car nearby and drove away.

The investigation led police to arrest Shameek Thomas, 21, of Sardis, on Wednesday. No weapon was used and no one was injured. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette County Jail, and his bond was set at $15,000.