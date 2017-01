Daily Journal

OXFORD – A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after a purse was stolen from Oxford City Hall.

Marvin Bell, 51, of Oxford, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with felony credit card fraud and petty larceny. Bell is accused of walking into an office at city hall and stealing a purse.

After leaving the building, he used the victim’s credit card to purchase more than $1,000 worth of goods. Bond was set at $10,000.