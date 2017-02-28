Pursuit leads to arrest of Macon man

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – A Saturday chase through two counties ended with a man in custody in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

Starkville police charged Jamee D. Welch, 19, of Macon, with felony fleeing, eight counts of disobedience of official traffic-control device, and two speeding charges. Welch was arrested in Lowndes County with the assistance of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Welch was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a total bond of $6,918.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.