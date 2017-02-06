Qualifying continues for municipal elections

Daily Journal
TUPELO – Candidates are continuing to qualify for the municipal elections coming later this year.
Among Lee County’s smaller municipalities, Guntown picked up three new candidates, Plantersville added one and a Nettleton candidate withdrew.
Guntown Mayor Gary “Bud” Herring turned in his papers this week to seek re-election. Frankie Cameron and Terry Robbins also filed paperwork to run for the Guntown Board of Aldermen.
In Nettleton, Tasharee Rochell Morris withdrew as a candidate for the Ward 1 Alderman post.
Plantersville picked up its third candidate when Christi Gomez filed to run for the board of aldermen.
Baldwyn
(all Democrats)
Mayor: Roslynn Clark Copeland, Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Andrew Adams, Troy Agnew (i), Ne’Kya’ Ward
Aldermen
Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew-Beene, Lee Bowdry (i)
Ward 2: Bonnie Hoover, Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Mark Bell Harper, Barbara Price Kohlheim (i)
Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i)
At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i), Gloria Bell Hill
Guntown
(all Independents)
Mayor: Gary “Bud” Herring (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Frankie Cameron, Petey Hopkins (i), Terry Robbins
Nettleton
(all Democrats)
Mayor: Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Joseph Beasley, Kenny Guess, Gary Monaghan
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco, Levi Lee
Ward 2: Mark Burroughs, Jeff Finch, G.C. Rhudy (i)
Ward 3: Iry Gladney (i), Marty Langley
Ward 4: Larry Guess (i), Daniel Lee
At-large: Kirk Lindsey (i)
Plantersville
(all Independents)
Mayor: Gloria Holland (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Christi Gomez, Renee Morris (i)
Saltillo
(both Republicans and Democrats)
Mayor: Richard Herring (R), Rex Smith (R)(i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Donald Cullom (R)(i), Malcolm Driskell (R), Copey Grantham (R), Scott Knight (R) (i)
Shannon
(all Democrats, except where noted)
Mayor: Rodney Beaty, Ronnie Hallmark (i), Robert Seymore, Timothy Tubb (Ind.)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bryant Thompson (i)
Ward 2: Debbie Johnson, Joey McCord (i)
Ward 3: James Oswalt (i)
Ward 4: Paul Lyles (i)
At-large: Carl Trice (i)
Tupelo
(Both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Candice Knowles (D), Jason Shelton (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Markel Whittington (R)(i)
Ward 2: Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i), Greg Humphrey (D), Tommy “Jake” Huff (D), Henry H. Daniels (R)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)
Verona
(all Independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (i), Lanette Westbrook
Ward 2: Margaret Baker (i), Marqcus Jernigan
Ward 3: Jessie Gilmore (i)
Ward 4: Leon Vilhauer
