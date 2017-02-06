Qualifying continues for municipal elections

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Candidates are continuing to qualify for the municipal elections coming later this year.

Among Lee County’s smaller municipalities, Guntown picked up three new candidates, Plantersville added one and a Nettleton candidate withdrew.

Guntown Mayor Gary “Bud” Herring turned in his papers this week to seek re-election. Frankie Cameron and Terry Robbins also filed paperwork to run for the Guntown Board of Aldermen.

In Nettleton, Tasharee Rochell Morris withdrew as a candidate for the Ward 1 Alderman post.

Plantersville picked up its third candidate when Christi Gomez filed to run for the board of aldermen.

Baldwyn

(all Democrats)

Mayor: Roslynn Clark Copeland, Michael James (i)

Police Chief: Andrew Adams, Troy Agnew (i), Ne’Kya’ Ward

Aldermen

Ward 1: Angeleque Agnew-Beene, Lee Bowdry (i)

Ward 2: Bonnie Hoover, Tom Nelson (i)

Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Mark Bell Harper, Barbara Price Kohlheim (i)

Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i)

At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i), Gloria Bell Hill

Guntown

(all Independents)

Mayor: Gary “Bud” Herring (i)

Aldermen (all at-large)

Frankie Cameron, Petey Hopkins (i), Terry Robbins

Nettleton

(all Democrats)

Mayor: Mem Riley (i)

Police Chief: Joseph Beasley, Kenny Guess, Gary Monaghan

Aldermen

Ward 1: Mike Fulco, Levi Lee

Ward 2: Mark Burroughs, Jeff Finch, G.C. Rhudy (i)

Ward 3: Iry Gladney (i), Marty Langley

Ward 4: Larry Guess (i), Daniel Lee

At-large: Kirk Lindsey (i)

Plantersville

(all Independents)

Mayor: Gloria Holland (i)

Aldermen (all at-large)

Christi Gomez, Renee Morris (i)

Saltillo

(both Republicans and Democrats)

Mayor: Richard Herring (R), Rex Smith (R)(i)

Aldermen (all at-large)

Donald Cullom (R)(i), Malcolm Driskell (R), Copey Grantham (R), Scott Knight (R) (i)

Shannon

(all Democrats, except where noted)

Mayor: Rodney Beaty, Ronnie Hallmark (i), Robert Seymore, Timothy Tubb (Ind.)

Aldermen

Ward 1: Bryant Thompson (i)

Ward 2: Debbie Johnson, Joey McCord (i)

Ward 3: James Oswalt (i)

Ward 4: Paul Lyles (i)

At-large: Carl Trice (i)

Tupelo

(Both Democrats and Republicans)

Mayor: Candice Knowles (D), Jason Shelton (D)(i)

Aldermen

Ward 1: Markel Whittington (R)(i)

Ward 2: Lynn Bryan (R)(i)

Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i)

Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i), Greg Humphrey (D), Tommy “Jake” Huff (D), Henry H. Daniels (R)

Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i)

Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)

Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)

Verona

(all Independents)

Mayor: Robert Trice (i)

Aldermen

Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (i), Lanette Westbrook

Ward 2: Margaret Baker (i), Marqcus Jernigan

Ward 3: Jessie Gilmore (i)

Ward 4: Leon Vilhauer