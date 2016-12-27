Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in Tupelo

BY CALEB BEDILLION

TUPELO – Inside the city of Tupelo, don’t expect those railroad whistles to go quiet anytime soon.

Officials in Tupelo have for years talked about a possible quiet zone, an agreement by rail companies that trains won’t blow horns or whistles except in emergencies.

Early in his term, Mayor Jason Shelton described such a quiet zone as a priority. Last year, his administration explored the idea of pursuing the project in several phases.

Now, however, Shelton acknowledged it’s a priority that likely can’t be implemented anytime soon.

“We hope to achieve the quiet zone in the future. It’s long and it’s not an easy process,” Shelton told the Daily Journal in a recent interview. “You have to have the money, and you have to have the political will to spend it.”

Federal regulations dictate when and for how long trains must sound a warning blast upon approaching a crossing with a road.

However, with certain features installed at a crossing, including crossing arms, those regulations can be waived.

Proponents say efforts to eliminate nuisance sounds are not the only reason to seek a quiet zone. A quiet zone could also bring economic development and safety benefits.

Estimates, however, are that the necessary upgrades could cost an average of $250,000 per railroad crossing, said Tupelo’s Director of Development Services Shane Hooper. Some crossings could cost much more than that.

About 20 crossings in Tupelo would need to be upgraded, Hooper said. That puts the total bill at around $5.5 million.

“It’s very expensive and time consuming,” said Shelton.

Right now, Shelton’s administration is pursuing an incremental approach to crossing upgrades. That approach has in some cases made crossing upgrades a side-effect of other projects.

For example, the city has recently submitted a pair of applications to a program that funds projects in order to facilitate greater access to federal lands.

One of those applications seeks to widen and improve Elizabeth Street, and the project’s scope would include upgrades to the railroad crossing at Elizabeth Street.

“If money is available from sources outside the Tupelo general fund, we have a duty to pursue those funds,” said Shelton.

Earlier this summer, the city did secure grant funding from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, grant funding that will pay for sidewalks and safety upgrades at multiple railroad crossings in the downtown area.

However, officials are quick to emphasize those grants funds are not directly connected to quiet zone status.

“We have a goal to be a pedestrian-connected city,” Shelton said. “As a bonus, some of the safety features will be useful later in seeking a quiet zone.”

MDOT will supply up to $850,000, representing 80 percent of the total project cost. The city must supply the other 20 percent.

Crossings at South Spring Street and Clark Street will be targeted with the funds, according to the project announcement earlier this year.

Last week, Hooper said a final decision about which crossings are involved won’t be made until total cost estimates are secured.

Involved crossings will receive a number of upgrades, including the installation of crossing arms, flashing lights and a concrete surface between the tracks, among other features.

A length of sidewalk will also be constructed on either side of each crossing. This will allow the city to extend and connect sidewalks that already exist throughout the city.

Bids for the projects likely won’t be accepted until August of 2017, Hooper said.

“You’re dealing with so many agencies that have to sign off on it,” Hooper said.

