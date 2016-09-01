Rainey, PAL partner for spoken word, writing workshops

By Zack Orsborn

TUPELO – When spoken word poet Asia Rainey came to Tupelo during her two-year artist residency through the Link Centre, she taught her workshops to teens in the Tupelo Police Athletic League.

Now, she’s a full-time Tupelo resident and will continue spreading her knowledge of spoken word and creative writing to male and female PAL teens, ages 13 and up, twice a week starting in mid-September.

Rainey wanted to continue working with PAL because of the staff’s dedication to making the program grow. She said PAL creates a “safe space” where police officers are actively connecting with the youth on a regular basis.

Even though her workshops are not athletics related, spoken word still contains a competitive edge.

During her residency, Rainey traveled with a group of young adults to the National Spoken Word Competition to compete in Brave New Voices.

“This big thing is, usually, it’s a literary program,” Rainey said. “This is totally different where it’s been primarily athletics. The young people don’t expect it right away, but I think the elements of poetry slam, which is competitive, attracted them to that part of the art form.”

Rainey’s goal is to help the youth find their voice. It’s the part that makes her love her job.

“You see the light in their eyes,” she said. “They’ve always had the ability to express themselves, and someone is actually listening. They understand that spoken word is not going to tell them to shut up. When they see that spark – once the light is on – it’s hard to turn it away.”

Rainey is often surprised about what’s going on in a teen’s head. Through her workshops, she allows the teens to dig deep into subjects like school, friends or themselves.

She plans to branch out from spoken work and give opportunities for teens to explore creative writing, playwriting, songwriting and hip-hop.

“Wordplay encompasses creative writing in general,” she said. “They may talk about everything from how they see the world on a macro level all the way to their neighborhoods, families and schools to things they believe in. They are digging into subject matters and wanting a platform.”

Lt. Michael Russell, director of PAL, looks forward to working with Rainey again. He said the workshops will allow PAL to reach a target of youth not interested in athletics.

“It opens up a whole new pool to make a positive impact,” he said. “It’s amazing to see the confidence they develop in writing. Most of them are inexperienced. When you see them take ownership of the writing, you can see the joy it brings them.”

