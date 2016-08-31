Southern Motion investing $20M, adding 600 jobs

Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

BALDWYN – The Pontotoc-based company, which already employs 1,200 at its main campus in Pontotoc and another 250 at a separate Baldwyn site, is putting in 12 production lines in its latest addition. Company CEO and President Roger Bland said the employees at the other Baldwyn facility should be moved into the new facility by January.

Southern Motion is investing $20 million after purchasing and renovating the former distribution center, warehouse and headquarters for Hancock Fabrics. Hancock recently completed its liquidation, having filed for Chapter 11 earlier this year.

The furniture manufacturer offered $9.3 million for the property, which includes about 64.5 acres of land; a 650,000 square-foot warehouse and distribution facility; a 28,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and an 80,000-square-foot headquarters building. Southern Motion is looking to sale or lease the headquarters building.

The Mississippi Development Authority is helping the company with a $2 million grant for building modifications, and Lee County is helping with ad valorem tax exemptions worth about $800,000.

Southern Motion’s announcement of new jobs means, in Lee County alone, 1,700 furniture-related jobs have been created in the past 30 months.

“It goes without saying how important the furniture sector is to our communities and to our region,” said Community Development Foundation President and CEO David Rumbarger. “We’re committed to let furniture succeed and prosper on a daily basis. Not just to grow, but to survive and thrive.”

Southern Motion, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, has enjoyed great success, having become one of the nation’s largest furniture suppliers. Bland said the company’s double-digit growth in consecutive years led it to look at expansion possibilities. The company wanted to expand at its other Baldwyn facility – which it bought in 2012 – but environmental issues and other factors with the site didn’t allow Southern to do so.

With Hancock liquidating and looking to sell its campus in the Harry A. Martin North Lee Industrial Park, Southern Motion saw an opportunity.

“It was a good fit for us,” Bland said. “It’s unfortunate that an icon like Hancock is no longer part of this community, but we’re fortunate to be in this building so it’s not an empty building, and we’re adding jobs.”

Renovation has begun on the facility, which should be completed by the end of November or December. The 250 jobs from the other facility will shift over, and hiring will begin for more workers.

“We have contractors on site now working on the property, and we’re going to air condition a section of the building so we can begin upholstering furniture here and distributing it soon,” Bland said.

Bland said Southern Motion takes particular pride that the company had made a commitment to building furniture in the U.S. and not overseas.

“We’ve always felt domestic manufacturers have an advantage over imports,” he said. “From a pricing standpoint, that the issue most people had. But we had enough faith in our state, in our country and in our workforce we knew we could compete and out-service the competition.”