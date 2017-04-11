CRIME REPORTS: April 11, 2017

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.

• Kwamane Berry, 25, of Belden, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.

• James Garner, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into an occupied dwelling.

• Stefan Lester, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, resisting arrest.

• Amanda Perkins, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance.

• Terriune Tallie, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first-degree arson, third-degree arson.

• Javarius D. Trice, 19, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm.

• India Wright, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first-degree arson, third-degree arson.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A Holly Springs man said someone broke into a County Road 404 Shannon house he owns and stole the refrigerator.

• A County Road 601 Guntown man said he got an email saying his credit card had been used to purchase nearly $300 worth of goods from Walmart.com. He then noticed around $600 in fraudulent purchases. It appeared someone had gone through his wife’s purse and stolen the credit card.

• A County Road 1820 woman said someone entered her house and stole a gold ring from a jewelry box in the master bedroom.

• A Rylan Drive Auburn woman said a man she has a protection order against was at her house collecting his belongings. In the process, he allegedly took her cell phone.

• A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend came to her house and stole her state ID, EBT card, child support card and a birth certificate.

• A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man said a man came to his property, took the keys to his truck, then drove to the back of the property to try to pull the suspect’s girlfriend’s Jeep out of where it was stuck. When the man got his truck back, he said the clutch was damaged and it was undriveable.

• A County Road 130 Shannon man said someone stole the center caps off the wheels on his 2004 Ford.

• When a County Road 47 Verona man was released from jail, he went home and discovered two televisions, around $250 in change and a saw blade clock were missing, along with the female who had been staying with him.

• A County Road 1349 Tupelo man said someone came to his property and stole around 200 sheets of tin from a trailer parked in the front yard.

• A County Road 681 Saltillo man said someone in a white Chevy pickup intentionally swerved off the road and ran over his husky. He took the dog to the vet and it had to be put down.

• A man said he parked his John Deere 3038 tractor on his County Road 230 Nettleton property. When he returned the next day, the tractor was flipped on its side.

• A County Road 154 Shannon man said his wife had been drinking and causing a disturbance, yelling and arguing with him about the children and her drinking.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.