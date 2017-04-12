CRIME REPORTS: April 12, 2017

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.

• Derrick Brown, 31, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, petit larceny.

• Lashon Coleman, 41, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Thomas J. Locastro, 69, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon on school property.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said a 22-year-old female has been harassing her and posted a picture on Facebook making fun of her.

• A County Road 31 Tupelo woman said someone entered her unlocked house and stole Mary Kay products, two chairs and a “very mean” German shepherd.

• A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man said two suspects entered his house and pointed a gun at him and his kids. They stole his cellphone and $2,000 in cash.

• A County Road 1409 woman said she gave an acquaintance a ride to town and the female suspect stole her cell phone.

• A Baldwyn man said he was at a East Point Drive house when his tire was slashed. He is going through a divorce and saw his soon-to-be ex-mother-in-law parked a few houses down.

• A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Tupelo Police Department

• Belk employees stopped a man who attempted to walk out of the store without paying for $894.55 worth of merchandise.

• A South Foster Street woman said someone damaged her car overnight, scratching the paint all over and flattening all four tires.

• A South Green Street woman said she asked her boyfriend to leave during the early morning hours. He got upset and took her PS3 with him.

• A Lockridge Street woman said someone ran into her parked car, damaging the front bumper of her 2008 Dodge Charger.

• A Rowan Oak woman said she heard a loud noise around 8:30 a.m. and noticed her brick mailbox pillar had been damaged. A neighbor said he was backing his pickup when the gas pedal stuck and he ran over two mailboxes before the truck stopped.

• A man said someone entered his SUV outside a Rankin Street Extended business and stole an amplifier, subwoofer and PlayStation 3. The vehicle was unlocked and the windows down at the time of the theft.

• A North Gloster Walmart employee watched a man conceal three watches and five quarts of motor oil in a backpack and attempt to leave without paying. The man was arrested, and the $120 in merchandise recovered.

• A Wilson Street woman said that when she went to jail, she gave her car keys to her friend to give the 2015 Chevy Malibu to her mother. When she was released, the mother said she never got the keys or the car. OnStar tracked the car to Memphis.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.