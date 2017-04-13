CRIME REPORTS: April 13, 2017

Felonies

• The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

• Makia Beene, 20, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree arson, third degree arson.

• Shane Calvin, 31, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, sale of cocaine.

• Eddie Earlie, 66, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.

• Adreona Hair, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first degree arson, third degree arson.

• Jerry Stokes, 51, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A Style Line Furniture employee said someone broke out his car window and tried to steal the radio from the dash while he was at work.

• A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said a man has been sending her unwanted text messages for around three weeks. She has told him to stop, but he continues. He has also threatened to come to her workplace.

• A County Road 249 Shannon man said someone entered his house and dented his refrigerator. They also scratched the inside of his front door.

• A County Road 1750 Tupelo woman said someone stole the metal stakes she had marking her property line.

• A County Road 115 Shannon woman said someone broke into her house while she was at work and stole two television sets, a PlayStation 4 console and eight PlayStation games.

Tupelo Police Department

• A man said he gave a woman a ride Sunday and she left her purse in his truck. Because of work, he was not able to return it to her in person, so he dropped it off at the police station.

• A Hampton Avenue woman said someone stole her two sons’ bikes overnight. They were later found in the yard of a house down the street.

• An employee at Carters on Market Center Drive said three women entered the store and looked around. Two of the women left. The remaining suspect started a confrontation, knocked over a mannequin, threw clothes on the ground and walked out without paying for a $10 bodysuit. She said it was not the first time the suspect had stolen from the store.

