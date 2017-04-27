CRIME REPORTS: April 27, 2017

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

• Terrick Beene, 20, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.

• Kamal Ewing, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Etta Gaston, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Lonte Hill, 21, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.

• Amos Thames, 24, of Louisville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said someone stole a 16-foot utility trailer from his property over the weekend.

• A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said she let a couple stay at her home for a few nights. When she left for church, she realized her Ruger .380 pistol and a box of hollow point ammunition was missing from her purse.

• A County Road 506 Shannon man said he met a male suspect while riding horses and has even kept the suspect’s child at his house. In April, five checks that the man did not write went through the bank for a total of $250, each one made out to the suspect.

• A County Road 2700 Cedar Hill woman said someone used a brick to break her back bedroom windows and entered her house. The only thing she found missing was her 9 mm Glock Model 19 pistol.

• An Okolona woman said someone hit her car while it was parked in the employee lot at MTD in Verona.

• A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said she saw a couple walking in front of her house. The man was swinging a machete, but she noted he did not appear to be swinging it at or threatening anyone.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.