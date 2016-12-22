CRIME REPORTS: Dec. 22, 2016

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

• Kimberly Brazeal, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency, attempted fraud in acquisition.

• Dennis Gaston, 58, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Elliott Gaston, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Antonio Joiner, 31, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of crack with intent to deliver.

• Michael Owens, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Artravis Richey, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• William Sloan, 29, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Devin Shinault, 31, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.

Police reports

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A County Road 1261 Nettleton woman said someone entered her house while she was away and stole a Samsung laptop.

• A County Road 323 Tupelo man reported a total of five batteries were stolen from two International trucks and a Chevy dump truck.

• A Nettleton man parked his 1998 Jeep Wrangler outside of Aircap and left the keys in the cup holder. When he went out at lunchtime, the vehicle was gone.

• A Keely Drive Auburn woman said someone broke into her residence and stole a dryer, a television stand, a fire pit and a recliner.

• A man said he left his Honda motorcycle at a friend’s house on Fellowship Road Sunday night. When he returned the next night, the CTX700 was missing.

• A State Park Road woman said someone entered her house and stole a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol from her bedroom.

Tupelo Police Department

• A man said he was westbound on Interstate 22 approaching Gloster Street. The car in front of him spun on the ice. He swerved and hit the concrete bridge barrier.

• A Mississippi Drive motel guest said someone stole more than $100 worth of gifts from her car’s trunk overnight. Security video shows a man sat by the pool for about an hour before prying open her trunk and stealing the packages.

• A female was stopped trying to shoplift more than $200 worth of memory sticks from Walls.

• A West Jackson Street woman said she recently found out the man she was dating was married and called his wife. The wife did not seem too upset. The man was irate and threatened her over the phone. The following day, someone put sugar in her gas tank and flattened three of her tires.

• West Main Walmart employees saw a man cutting open packages and putting the merchandise in his pockets. The man was detained with more than $150 worth of doe urine, knives, a watch and a multi-purpose tool. He was held for police and arrested.

• Officers responding to a disturbance at a Fillmore Drive home found an uncooperative woman. She refused to calm down or follow the officer’s commands, so she was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply.

• Officers found a Chevy Trailblazer abandoned in the outside lane of West Main Street near the Natchez Trace. The vehicle was blocking the road. Since the driver could not be found, the SUV was towed.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.