CRIME REPORTS: Dec. 23, 2016

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.

• Cory Finnie, 19, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of armed robbery.

• Urick Miller, 41, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.

• Justin Weatherspoon, 15, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of armed robbery.

• Marcus Wilson, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of armed robbery, grand larceny, kidnapping.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A Nettleton man said someone pried open the front door of an unoccupied Highway 6 Plantersville house. Once inside, they stole a refrigerator, a 100-amp breaker box, a Stihl chain saw, a string trimmer and a garbage can.

• A Shannon woman said her car broke down at her aunt’s so she left it there for about three weeks. When she went to get the 1996 Lincoln to have it repaired, the car was gone. She later found it at a scrap yard in Tupelo.

• A Mallard Street Shannon man said someone stole his Taurus 9 mm pistol from his car. He is uncertain when the offense occurred.

• A Tupelo man said three guys “jumped him” at the Tupelo Trace Apartments on Mitchell Road. They hit and kicked him. One pulled a pistol and they robbed him of his cash and cell phone.

Tupelo Police Department

• Scruggs Farm and Garden employees stopped a man who attempted to shoplift a $10 winter cap. The man was initially cooperative. When he learned police were on their way, he became hostile and tried to run away.

• Someone broke into three employees’ cars while they were working at Harvey’s. Wallets were stolen from all three cars.

• A Pritchard Circle woman reported someone stole her city-issued garbage can.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.