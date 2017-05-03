CRIME REPORTS: May 3, 2017

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.

• Christopher Callahan, 42, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Tina Hickman, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

• Casey Hopkins, 26, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, breaking and entering of a dwelling.

• Randy Kelly, 29, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Jamarcus McClendon, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Roy Ransom, 42, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Casey Staten, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

• Brandon Smith, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.

Police Reports

The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

• A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman reported that her 43-year-old son has been sending her constant messages and will not stop. She said the son is on methamphetamine and upset because he thinks she is “snitching on people … doing narcotics.”

• A County Road 373 Tupelo man reported his car was stolen from a residence on County Road 506 Shannon. Instead, it was towed because it was parked partially in the road.

• A Mooreville man reported his Ford F-150 pickup was stolen from a Plantersville location. The truck contained two pistols, a shotgun, a rifle and more than $3,000 in cash. Around $200 was missing when the truck was found wrecked.

• A Drive 1479 Tupelo woman reported that over the past few months, someone has been stealing food (popsicles and French fries) from a freezer in her carport.

• A County Road 1046 Tupelo man said he met a man from Little Rock, Arkansas, and traded a 1996 Jeep Cherokee for a Yamaha motorcycle. The other man called saying the Jeep is defective and if he doesn’t return the motorcycle, the suspect was going to show up at the man’s home.

Tupelo Police Department

• An Oakview Drive woman said a neighbor threatened her by forming a gun with his hand and pretending to shoot her. She said the neighbor is in an ongoing dispute with her son.

• A woman said she evicted a female from a rental house on Fillmore Drive. When the suspect did not comply with the court order, the woman had the power and water cut off. When the suspect moved out, she turned on the faucets in the laundry room and turned the water back on, flooding part of the house.

• An Ida Street woman said some girls came around and started an argument with her granddaughter. After she called 911, she set her phone down. One of the girls grabbed the phone and they all drove away.

• A man reported that some property that had been stolen from his North Veterans storage unit had been returned.

• A Green Tee Road woman said a female has been calling and texting her for about four months. She is being harassed because the suspect thinks she is messing with the suspect’s boyfriend.

• A woman said she parked at Sam’s Club and the wind blew her car door open all the way, causing it to hit the next car. She noticed someone in the passenger seat but did not talk to them. When she left the store, she noticed her driver’s door was damaged.

• A Moore Avenue woman said a man threatened to beat her and kill her. She said he threatens her regularly, and she is scared he might act on the threats.

• A North Gloster Street woman said she let a female borrow her 1997 Toyota Camry. The friend has not returned the car and she wanted to file a report.

• Officers at a safety checkpoint on Chesterville Road saw a Toyota stop short, pull into a driveway and get out. Another car later pulled out of the drive and approached the officers. The man said two intoxicated females just walked into his house in an attempt to avoid the checkpoint. The women were arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.

• A Monument Drive woman said a female knocked on her apartment door at 10:45 a.m. A verbal argument escalated and she said she pushed the female out of the door and shut it. The other female was found in a nearby park doubled over in pain and crying. She said the woman pulled her hair, and punched her in the face, forehead and stomach. She said she is 4-7 weeks pregnant and at one point, lost consciousness. The officer saw no visible injuries on either woman.

• A woman said she dropped her cell phone getting out of her car at a North Gloster business. Officers watched the store surveillance camera, which showed an unknown man stooping down and picking up her phone.

• A North Gloster Street man returned home and discovered things out of place and two bottles of prescription medication gone.

• A West Main Street man said he let a female borrow his 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan to go to the store four days ago, and she still has not returned the vehicle.

• A Fair Oaks Drive man reported a car hit his mailbox during the night, knocking it off the post.

• A woman told police that she was driving behind a pickup, when something fell out of the bed and damaged the car. The man agreed to pay for the damages without involving the police. When she tried to call him back about the damages, he refused to answer her call.

• A Walker Street man said he was attacked near Church Street, leaving the left side of his face bleeding. Neighbors identified the attacker, but said he was paid in drugs by a third man to attack the victim.

• A West Main Street woman said she looked out the window around 2:45 a.m. and saw someone rummaging around inside her car. When she tapped on the window, the man ran away. She checked the car and nothing appeared to be missing.

• Officers responded to Robins Field for an unresponsive man laying face down on the ground under a tree. The man, who smelled of an intoxicating beverage, became agitated and combative, while cursing at the officers. He was arrested and taken to jail.

• A Deer Park Road gas station employee said a man came in and placed a credit card on the counter. He then went out, pumped $32 worth of gas into a car and drove off. When the clerk swiped the card, it was no good.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.