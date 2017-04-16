Red Cross to thank region’s volunteers

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The American Red Cross of North Mississippi will take a break later this month to say “thanks” to its volunteers.

“We are going to recognize all of our volunteers for their years of service,” said chapter executive director Patty Tucker. “We couldn’t do the work we do out in the community without our volunteers.

“We try to do this every April, since April is Volunteer Awareness Month. In addition to recognizing the volunteers we have, we will be trying to recruit more volunteers as well.”

The volunteer appreciation will be hosted April 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tupelo Red Cross office, located at 4127 Westside Drive. The North Mississippi region covers 31 counties, from U.S. Highway 82 north.

“We have more than 300 volunteers in north Mississippi,” Tucker said. “We hope to have a large crowd and will be calling everyone to remind them.”

A similar event will be hosted in May in Greenville to recognize the volunteers in the Mississippi Delta. The chapter used to hold a third event in Columbus, but it will be incorporated into the Tupelo celebration.

For more information, call the Red Cross office at (662) 842-6101.

william.moore@journalinc.com