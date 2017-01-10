Reeves foresees phase-in for MAEP rewrite

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Any rewrite of the state’s school funding formula during the ongoing 2017 legislative session most likely will be phased in over multiple years, Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday.

Reeves, speaking at a luncheon meeting of the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute of Government/capitol press corps in Jackson, pointed out the current formula – the Mississippi Adequate Education Program – was passed during the 1997 legislative session, but not fully enacted until 2003.

“You will certainly see a phase-in of sorts,” said Reeves, who routinely speaks at or near the start of a new session to the Stennis luncheon group.

It is not clear how long a phase-in will take or how it will work. During the phase-in period with MAEP, local school districts received more than $300 million in additional funding that could be used for a litany of purposes. Many school districts opted to use the funds for capital improvement needs.

Reeves, who presides over the Senate, said he anticipates addressing the rewrite during the current session even though the recommendations have not been received by the legislative leadership.

He said he anticipates EdBuild, the New Jersey education consultants hired by the legislative leadership to develop a formula rewrite, will release its recommendations within the next two weeks.

The original plan was for the recommendations to be released before the start of the session on Jan. 3.

But Reeves said EdBuild had been meeting with parents, students, teachers and administrators from throughout the state.

“It is time to have a formula to support schools for the 21st Century, not the 1900s,” he said.

Some have argued the problem is not the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, but that the program has not been fully funded. The Adequate Education Program has been fully funded only twice since its enactment. For the current fiscal year, MAEP received funding of $2.26 billion – $172 million short of full funding.

Reeves and other legislative leaders have said their goal is not to provide less funding for the public schools, but to develop a formula that allows for more targeted funding of students to ensure specific needs are being met.

In terms of another big issue facing the Legislature during the 2017 session, Reeves said he supports spending more on the state’s many infrastructure needs, but said a consensus has not been reached on how to fund the extra spending.

“I believe we ought to spend more on infrastructure in general and roads and bridges in particular,” Reeves said. He added he does not believe it is “a conservative principle” not to properly maintain infrastructure that already has been built. He said work was ongoing to reach that consensus.

Acknowledging that a consensus has not been reached to increase the tax on gasoline for infrastructure needs, Reeves reiterated what Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said last week – that a massive infrastructure plan being touted by President-elect Donald Trump might address many of the needs in the state.

“We will look to see how that turns out,” Reeves said.

In recent years, outgoing President Barack Obama also proposed a significant increase in federal funding on infrastructure, but could not garner support from the Republican majority in the House and Senate. Whether House and Senate Republicans will provide that support to a fellow Republican in the White House remains to be seen.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9