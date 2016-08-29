Reeves restarts discussion over spending BP money

By Jeff Amy

Associated Press

JACKSON – Generally, there’s nothing better for a politician than spending “free” money – cash that arrived in the treasury without lawmakers having to vote to raise taxes on their constituents.

But there’s already jockeying as lawmakers consider spending $750 million in economic damages that oil giant BP has pledged to pay Mississippi over 12 years.

The money is part of nearly $2.2 billion from BP that’s supposed to be spent on Mississippi projects. But the state will have less control over the $1.42 billion that’s allotted for environmental restoration and cleanup. State government could spend the economic damages, meant to make up for decreased tax collections following lost economic activity, on pretty much anything.

“This is the Legislature’s money,” said Andrew Whitehurst of the Gulf Restoration Network. His group says it hopes Mississippi will spend on infrastructure projects that improve water quality.

Last year, a commission appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant called Go Coast 2020 issued a report with a number of suggestions about how to spend BP money in general. They included ultra-high speed internet service, creating industrial development sites including a technology park at Stennis Space Center, more worker training, a fund to invest in new and expanding businesses, and expanding the Gulfport airport and subsidizing more airline service there.

Last week, Lt. Gov Tate Reeves held a meeting in Long Beach to say that he wants to spend the money on ways that will grow the economy. This is a consistent Reeves theme, that what is maybe state government’s biggest job is to encourage private investment in Mississippi.

But that report may not be the final word on the subject. Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler said last week that “The Go Coast 2020 report is a good starting point, and Gov. Bryant hopes the group stays involved in the process moving forward.”