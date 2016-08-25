Region battles mental health problems

By Josh Mitchell

CORINTH – Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of, health officials in Corinth and Alcorn County say.

“A lot of people say, ‘I don’t want to get mental health treatment because people think I’m crazy,”’ said Theresa Parsons, with Region IV Mental Health in Alcorn County. “I wish that the stigma was not there.”

People with mental health issues also do not need to feel alone in Alcorn County. Last fiscal year, the Region IV crisis center in Corinth had 584 admissions.

People are often in a mental health crisis for months before they finally call for help, she added.

“It’s hard to ask for help,” Parsons said.

Parsons said it is also important for employers to notice warning signs of mental illness in employees and encourage them to get help if needed. Seeking assistance from a therapist could improve the employee’s quality of life, as well as job effectiveness.

“People don’t see mental illness,” Parsons said. “It’s invisible. People may not talk about it, but it’s there.”

Underlying problems

Many people who abuse drugs or alcohol have an underlying mental health problem, said Kassandra Decker, residential treatment director at Region IV’s chemical dependency complex in Corinth.

Someone who gets high to feel comfortable around others may have an anxiety disorder. Others might use drugs to lift themselves out of depression.

“You can’t treat addiction without treating the underlying issue,” Decker said.

The chemical dependency complex in Corinth has about 650 inpatient clients annually. Methamphetamine is a major problem in the region, officials say.

“The majority of people who come in here are beat down and they’re broken and they’ve probably been treated poorly by a lot of people who think that they’re just an addict,” Decker said.

Addicts impact their families by being absent parents, always wanting money and needing a place to stay. Moreover, the addict puts stress on family members who worry about them. That’s why Region IV offers family counseling to help the addict’s loved ones.

Drug and alcohol addiction is an “astronomical” problem in Alcorn County, and a new program aims to help those who are struggling, said Phillip Barry with Region IV. The Intensive Outpatient Program in Corinth is a middle ground between residential treatment and regular outpatient treatment.

“There’s a drug epidemic, and I think anything we can throw at it to be supportive is going to help heal the people, the community,” Barry said. “It is a disease. You wouldn’t shame someone for having diabetes or asthma. You would help them get treatment. You would help them get their insulin or their inhaler.”

Crisis center

The Region IV crises center in Corinth is a place adults with mental illness can go to get stabilized. The staff is equipped to handle the hundreds of patients it sees each year. Often, those who go to the center may be a danger to themselves or others.

The crisis center tries to keep them from going to the state hospital, said Director Helen Rider.

“The goal is to keep them from getting to that point,” Rider said. “A lot of people have told us that we have helped a lot.”

The center is usually successful at keeping the patients out of the state hospital. For instance, out of 414 discharges last fiscal year, 306 were referred to outpatient community mental health centers instead of the state hospital, Rider said.

“Every individual we discharge we refer to some type of followup outpatient treatment,” Rider said. “They leave here, and we immediately have them set up to start services outpatient.”

The crisis center has 16 beds, and often they are full. Typically, patients stay for seven to 14 days, but it could be longer.

Mental health crisis

Guilt and shame often eat away at people who have mental health problems, said David Carpenter, a counselor in Tupelo and Corinth. Some people hide these negative thoughts and think they are a bad person, he said.

In counseling, guilt and shame can be reduced by exposing the problem in a confidential setting where there is trust and empathy, he added.

A spiritual approach to counseling can be very effective, Carpenter said. For instance, if God says a person has value, it does not matter if that person was devalued as a child, he said.

“I believe a lot of our thoughts and beliefs as adults come from childhood,” Carpenter said.

Counseling can help replace irrational thoughts, which can come from misinformation or traumatic life experiences, Carpenter said.

People self-medicate for anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. They think it is a “quick and easy” way to deal with the problem when in fact it just makes it worse, he said.

Carpenter does not treat people who simply have an addiction problem. There is always some “core” issue such as trauma, depression or anxiety.

“Certainly I believe this region is in a mental health crisis, yes,” Carpenter said. “Look at the rates of addiction.”

Carpenter is not opposed to medication but said he doesn’t believe it cures the mental illness. In some cases, medication has a purpose and can work well in combination with counseling, he said.

Adolescent crisis center

It would be great if Alcorn County had a center to put youth going through a mental health crisis, Parsons said.

“We would love to start an adolescent crisis center, which would help stabilize youth without them having to leave their communities,” Parsons said.

It would also be helpful to have a sober living house in Corinth where people could get back on their feet, Barry said. More 12-step meetings would also benefit the area.

Schools in the region have therapists employed by Region IV. In addition, there is day treatment available at schools to help with emotional, behavioral and adjustment issues.

Children cutting themselves is an issue in Alcorn County, Parsons said.

Children may cut themselves because they do not know how to feel their emotions. “To feel pain they cause it physically,” Parsons noted.

Some parents say they don’t want to talk about suicide for fear of putting the idea into the child’s head, Parsons said. But children are already talking about it at school, she added.

Children struggling with substance abuse and other problems have turned their lives around with the help of a program in Tishomingo County.

Alcorn County had a similar program for about 10 years, but it ended last month.

“Hopefully we can get it back over there,” said Xavier Neal, who runs the Region IV Teen Initiative Program (TIP) in Tishomingo County. “Corinth needs it. The more resources you can provide in a county the more chances the children have to be able to prosper and reach their goals.”

The youth court orders juveniles to the program to receive individual, group and family therapy. The parents and children are held accountable. About 90 percent of the children who go through the program in Tishomingo County graduate high school, Neal said.

Children in TIP are drug tested at least once a month, and those with severe substance abuse issues are tested weekly.

Success stories

The mental health counselors like sharing their clients’ success stories. Decker recalled a woman who went through the program at the chemical dependency complex. Now the woman is in a transition house in Columbus with about 10 other women in recovery and doing well, Decker said. She called the other day and said she had a job, was volunteering and going back to school.

“She’s making a real difference with her life,” Decker said.

However, Decker said not as many addicts change their lives as she would like.

“You get a lot of clients in here that are here because they have to be, not because they want to be,” Decker said.

