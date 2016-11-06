Regional leaders discuss action on state flag

TUPELO – In the Delta town of Clarksdale, three flag poles sit in front of City Hall. One of them is empty.

“I guess it’s waiting for something new,” said Clarksdale Mayor Bill Luckett.

That pole has been waiting since July 2015 when Luckett pulled Mississippi’s controversial state flag down off city property.

He thought about putting something else up on that pole. But he never found the right thing. So it remains empty and remains waiting for a new state flag, if one ever comes.

Luckett wasn’t the only elected leader of a Mississippi city with the state flag on his mind in the summer of 2015.

Following the June 2015 massacre of nine black worshipers at a South Carolina church by a self-vowed white supremacist, conversation began across the South about the proper place for Confederate symbols.

That conversation came to Mississippi, the only remaining U.S. state with a flag that contains the white stars, blue cross and red field of the Confederate battle emblem.

Proponents of the flag were optimistic that momentum for a change was building. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn became the highest ranking state official to call for a new flag.

Cities including Columbus, Starkville and Oxford, as well as Clarksdale and Hattiesburg removed the Mississippi state flag from municipal flagpoles.

Oxford aldermen additionally approved an ordinance asking the state legislature to adopt a new flag.

The flag conversation came to Tupelo in 2015, but no vote occurred at the time.

Over a year later, that vote finally came last week after renewed calls from Tupelo’s black community for removal of the state flag from city property.

On a 5-2 vote divided along racial lines, Tupelo’s council voted to continue flying the state flag at city facilities where at least two flag poles are present.

After the vote, Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton said the City Council missed an opportunity to exercise leadership.

A majority of the council has indicated support for some kind of resolution asking the legislature to take action on the flag.

In cities that have removed the state flag, elected leaders describe their actions as intended to catch the attention of the state’s leadership, particularly the legislature, and to foster calls for change.

“Nobody wants to be in a position where we’re not flying our state flag,” said Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman. “Hopefully it sends a signal. We do have a great deal of pride in our state. We want an image that is a more accurate representation of the diverse and inclusive place that we are.”

Starkville’s vote to remove the flag was divided, 4-3, with Wiseman offering support for removal.

In Oxford and Columbus, removal votes were unanimous, though at least one Columbus aldermen was ambivalent about the matter.

“I personally would be fine keeping it, and I would be fine changing it,” said Alderman Charlie Box. “I felt there would be tremendous amount of controversy and if it was a split vote I thought there would be more controversy. So I voted to make it unanimous.”

The vote in Columbus came at the initiative of Mayor Robert Smith, who asked the council there to remove the flag.

Columbus is majority black, but Starkville’s demographics are similar to that of Tupelo, with a white population of approximately 60 percent.

Oxford is about 70 percent white.

Data compiled by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration indicates that Starkville and Oxford are the only two white-majority cities to have removed the state flag from city property.

In all, approximately 13 cities have furled the state flag.

Luckett is a white Democrat in a town that’s 70 percent black. He says his decision was made irrespective of politics but acknowledges the majority of city residents do not support the current design of the Mississippi flag.

“Our city as a whole does not embrace the state flag,” Luckett said. “There are things that are politically expedient to do and then there are things that are the right thing to do whether they are expedient or not. And I am running for re-election, and I probably lost some votes by doing this.”

Several counties also have stopped flying the flag. With a decision last week by Delta State University to do the same, all eight public universities in the state have chosen not to display the state’s flag.

Leaders of cities, counties and universities taking this action invariably sound similar themes.

“It seems like to me that we need a flag that unites us rather than divides us,” said Oxford Mayor George Patterson.

Wiseman said that in his view state symbols should be an object of pride and affection for nearly all residents, not simply a majority of residents.

“As long as the flag continues to be a divisive symbol that causes pain for many of our citizens, I believe it is appropriate and proper to take it down,” Wiseman said.

In Tupelo, some black leaders had appealed to Tupelo’s historic reputation for relative racial harmony during integration and to its history of civic leadership.

The council’s white members saw the matter differently. Four of the five who voted to keep the flag flying say they want a new state flag. But they don’t see it as productive to banish the current flag from city property.

Speaking last week to a gathering of veterans, Council President Lynn Bryan said his decision was motivated by respect for the political process, including a non-binding referendum on the flag held in 2001.

“The flag was voted on. Period. If you’re on the losing side, you just lost,” Bryan said. “If you can’t accept what the outcome is, then we’d just have anarchy and chaos. I’m not saying I like the state flag, but the process by which it was selected is going to be respected. We’re not going to selectively defy what the state voted on.”

Starkville’s mayor, however, sees no defiance in the actions of his city.

“Cities have the option as to whether to fly it under state law,” Wiseman said. “Ultimately the law places the burden on us as to how we display our flag and it was incumbent upon us to decide whether we wanted to display this symbol.”

Wiseman is unabashed, however, that he hopes for the state flag’s return.

“I look forward to a day in the future when our state leaders will adopt a symbol that is more unifying and we can all fly it as an expression of the pride we feel in our state,” he said.

THE DETAILS

According to reporting by the Daily Journal and data compiled by Mayor Jason Shelton’s administration, the following cities have stopped flying the Mississippi state flag, either by vote of the governing body or action by the mayor. The list is arranged by population, from most to least populous.

Jackson

Hattiesburg

Greenville

Starkville

Vicksburg

Columbus

Oxford

Clarksdale

Greenwood

Natchez

Grenada

West Point

Magnolia

