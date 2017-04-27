Region’s unemployment at 4 percent

Daily Journal

Northeast Mississippi’s unemployment rate was 4 percent in March, up slightly from February’s 3.9 percent.

February’s jobless rate was the lowest for the 16-county region since 1999-2000.

The figures for March, provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, estimated the labor force – the number of people working and actively seeking jobs – was 230,700 in the region. That was about 300 fewer than in February.

The preliminary numbers also showed about 9,310 were unemployed.

However, the numbers compiled for the counties are not adjusted to account for seasonal changes, such as school and holidays, which could account for some swings in the figures.

Statewide, with the figures adjusted, Mississippi unemployment fell to 5 percent in March, tying the lowest level since the current survey began in 1976. That’s down from 5.2 percent in February and 6 percent a year ago.

On a non-adjusted basis, the state jobless rate was 4.6 percent, unchanged from February.

It’s the 10th month Mississippi has dipped to 5 percent, including six months in 1999 and three in 2000.

Some earlier surveys show Mississippi had lower jobless rates between 1965 and 1974.

Low unemployment nationwide means Mississippi’s jobless rate remained tied for ninth-highest among states. The U.S. rate fell to 4.5 percent in March from February’s 4.7 percent.

Mississippi payrolls were flat at 1.15 million in March. That separate survey – many economists’ top labor market indicator – was even with January 2016 levels.

Union County had the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.2 percent, tied with Rankin County for the lowest statewide.

Lee County’s 3.5 percent jobless rate – unchanged from February – was the lowest rate it has recorded since records have been kept. For March, Lee and Pontotoc tied for third-lowest unemployment in the state. Lafayette (3.6 percent) was eighth-lowest, while Calhoun and Itawamba, both at 3.9 percent, tied for 10th-lowest.

Thirteen of the 16 counties in the region matched or were less than the state’s March unadjusted jobless rate of 4.6 percent.