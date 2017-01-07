Registration underway for MG training class

TUPELO – The Mississippi State University/Lee County Extension office has opened registration for the 2017 Master Gardener training course.

This 40-hour training course will meet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tupelo office located at 5338 Cliff Gookin Blvd. beginning Feb. 2 and ending March 14. The cost of the course is $90, which includes the course manual and CD, plus one year’s membership to the Mississippi and Lee County Master Gardener associations.

Once participants have completed the course, they must take a test and fulfill 40 hours of volunteer service work within a year to become certified as a Master Gardener.

To request an application or for additional information, call Susan McGukin at (662) 841-9000. The deadline for registration is Jan. 23.