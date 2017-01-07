Registration underway for MG training class

news_icon_greenTUPELO – The Mississippi State University/Lee County Extension office has opened registration for the 2017 Master Gardener training course.

This 40-hour training course will meet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tupelo office located at 5338 Cliff Gookin Blvd. beginning Feb. 2 and ending March 14. The cost of the course is $90, which includes the course manual and CD, plus one year’s membership to the Mississippi and Lee County Master Gardener associations.

Once participants have completed the course, they must take a test and fulfill 40 hours of volunteer service work within a year to become certified as a Master Gardener.

To request an application or for additional information, call Susan McGukin at (662) 841-9000. The deadline for registration is Jan. 23.

  • Itis2017

    It is still amazing that this program continues to be offered only during the middle of work days and not utilizing any technology to broaden participation. You have to be retired or unemployed to participate with this schedule.