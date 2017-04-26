Renasant reports record earnings of $24M

Daily Journal

TUPELO – For the sixth consecutive quarter, Renasant Corp. reported record earnings.

On Tuesday, the parent financial holding company of Renasant Bank said it had net income of $24 million during its first quarter, an increase of nearly 13 percent compared to a year ago.

The results equate to 54 cents per share during this year’s first quarter, 2 cents more than the first quarter of 2016.

Earlier this year, Renasant said it would acquire Nashville-based Metropolitan Bancorp, the parent company of Metropolitan Bank, in an all-stock merger valued at about $190 million. Last week, the banks received the blessings of both boards of directors and regulatory approval for the merger. The merger still needs shareholder approval, which is expected.

“The first quarter of 2017 was an active quarter for our company, and we are very pleased to report excellent results,” said Renasant Chairman and CEO Robin McGraw. “ Our results for the first quarter of 2017 include a record quarterly net income and a continuation of increasing profitability metrics as our return on average tangible assets was 1.23 percent.”

Highlights of the first quarter included:

• Total assets of $8.8 billion, compared to $8.1 billion a year ago.

• Total loans increased to $6.2 billion from $5.6 billion.

• Yield on total loans was 4.82 percent, compared to 5.07 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 4.93 percent for the first quarter of 2016.

• Total deposits increased to $7.2 billion from $6.4 billion a year ago.

• Noninterest-bearing deposits averaged $1.6 billion, or 21.83 percent of average deposits, compared to $1.3 billion, or 20.99 percent of average deposits, for the same period in 2016.

• Net interest income was $74 million, up from $70.1 million.

• Net interest margin was 4.01 percent compared to 4.24 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 4.21% percent for the first quarter of 2016.

• Noninterest income was $32 million, versus $33.3 million last year. Mortgage banking income was $10.5 million compared to $8.3 million in the fourth quarter and $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2016.

• Noninterest expense was $69.3 million, compared to $69.8 million a year ago.

• Provision for loan losses was $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2016.