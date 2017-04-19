Rep. Kelly addresses issues at town hall forum

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

NOXAPATER – They came from across north Mississippi, packed a tiny town hall to capacity and spilled out beyond into the parking lot, all to hear U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly talk policy and take questions.

Kelly began Tuesday morning early, meeting with conservative groups in DeSoto County but by the afternoon, he rolled into the tiny Winston County town of Noxapater, population 419.

There, he hosted a public town hall forum in a municipal building perched atop a small hill near a water tower.

“This is about as close to home as I can get in my district,” said Kelly, noting that he grew up in the nearby community of Neshoba, located in the 3rd Congressional District.

The event attracted constituents from across the 1st Congressional District, with license plates visible from Lee County, Lafayette County and DeSoto County.

A heavy law enforcement presence patrolled the parking lot.

The forum was hosted in a small room with a posted capacity of about 40. The parking lot outside featured dueling partisan messages: “Trump” banners hung off pickup trucks while some more politically-liberal constituents displayed hand-written signs, including one asking Kelly to vote against using taxpayer dollars to fund construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Inside the room, questions showed a similar divide and offered a microcosm of national political trends. Conservative constituents, many from the rural Winston County area, asked about job growth, infrastructure improvement and increasing opioids addiction. The Lafayette County contingent, however, asked about environmental protection, solar power and preserving Obamacare.

Noxapater Mayor Sammy Carter set the tone early when introducing Kelly.

“We’re not interested in your tax returns or the president’s tax returns,” Carter said. “We’re just economically stressed and want to hear how you’re going to help us poor folks in Noxapater.”

On jobs and infrastructure, Kelly indicated support for an expansive proposal by President Donald Trump to fund infrastructure development.

The congressman, who sits on the House of Representatives Small Business Committee, also underscored a familiar theme for him – a need to foster businesses through deregulation.

“We cannot continue to have regulations that stifle small businesses,” Kelly said.

However, to the issue of job growth and rural revitalization, Kelly freely admitted he “doesn’t have all the answers.”

On the contested issue of repealing the Affordable Care Act, Kelly said he would have voted in favor of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s proposed American Health Care Act.

This legislation never advanced to a vote, primarily because moderate and conservative factions within Republican ranks both opposed it for different reasons. Kelly expressed agnosticism about whether the AHCA would have proved successful, but said some effort to replace Obamacare must occur.

“What we’ve got right now is not working,” Kelly said. “I can’t say that the plan that was proposed by the House of Representatives would work, but I’m willing to give it a chance because we have to do something that is better than what we’ve got right now.”

As failures of the Affordable Care act, Kelly cited increasing premiums and the exit of insurance providers from state exchanges.

On other issues, including environmental protections, Kelly re-itereated previous positions that regulatory overreach by federal agencies poses a significant problem and that these agencies must be pruned.