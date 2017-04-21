Repairs to dam force closure of Trace Lake

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks was forced to close and start draining the Old Natchez Trace Lake this week at Trace State Park.

The closure is necessary to repair damage to the dam of the 565-acre lake, said MDWFP Fisheries Bureau director Larry Pugh. The water level of the main lake was lowered in 2016 to begin repairs to the backside of the dam, where sections of dirt had started to slide.

Winter rains and the development of additional slides on the front side of the dam forced officials to begin draining the lake to prepare for more extensive repairs. Fishing is no longer permitted on the main lake, only on the small pond near the park entrance.

“We hope it will get dry enough this summer to get heavy construction equipment in there and start to work,” Pugh said. “Within the next three weeks, the engineers will get in there and start doing surveys and soil tests.

“After that, we will have a better idea of what needs to be done and an estimate on what it will cost. Then it will go to bid and a contractor selected.”

Officials are hoping for a dry spring and summer to allow the repairs to take place as soon as possible. The traditional construction season in Mississippi lasts until around Thanksgiving, when winter rains normally begin.

“In a perfect scenario, it would dry up, we could get in there and do the work, and have the winter rains start to refill the lake,” Pugh said. “But we are at the mercy of the weather. We don’t know how long it will take to get the repairs completed or how long it will take to refill.”

Trace Lake is essentially two lakes in one. While the larger “ski lake” has been drained, the west side of the lake is still intact. That should speed up the return of fishing.

“When the lake is reopened, it will get a new fishery,” Pugh said. “We will restock it with new fish (bass, bream, crappie, and catfish), just like we did with Lake Lamar Bruce near Saltillo. We already have adult fish in the non-skiing lake. When the lake refills, those adults will be able to go into the main lake and thrive.”

Pugh noted that while Trace Lake is closed for fishing, northeast Mississippi anglers can still use other fishing lakes operated by MDWFP, like Lake Lamar Bruce, Elvis Presley Lake and Lake Lee at Tombigbee State Park.