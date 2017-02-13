Revenue outlook not getting any better for state budget writers

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Legislative budget writers, looking for positive revenue trends, as they work during the 2017 session to develop a budget for the next fiscal year, starting July 1, are not getting much encouragement.

Revenue collections for the current fiscal year remain disappointing – as they have been for more than a year.

The revenue report for the month of January compiled by the staff of the Legislative Budget Committee reveals tax collections and other revenue generated on a monthly basis, such as from interest on earnings, are $18.5 million below the projection.

For the fiscal year, revenue is $116 million or 4 percent below projections. The projection is important because it represents the amount of money appropriated by the 2016 Legislature for the current budget year.

A saving grace is that money is available to plug budget holes from some non-traditional sources of revenue. The state is receiving funds – about $65 million thus far this year – from various special sources of revenue, such as traffic tickets, that in the past funded specific items and were not counted as general fund revenue. But with that money being transferred to the general fund as a result of legislation passed during the 2016 session, those items normally funded through the special fees are having to be funded through the general fund.

A portion of the shortfall in traditional tax collections also has been offset by Gov. Phil Bryant making two rounds of budget cuts totaling more than $100 million and transferring an additional $4 million from the rainy day fund to offset additional cuts.

Plus, the slowdown in revenue collections has been partially offset by the lawsuit settlement funds garnered by Attorney General Jim Hood and transferred to the general fund.

Going forward, there could be an infusion of additional revenue because of legislative action being contemplated this session. Legislation is going forward to transfer additional special funds to the general fund. These are funds that legislators thought the bill passed during the 2016 session would transfer to the general fund, but a ruling by the office of Attorney General prevented the transfer because the bill was not properly worded.

In late December, the Department of Finance and Administration said about $30 million was frozen due to the ruling of the Attorney General and that it could be transferred with additional legislation this session. But thus far there has been legislation to transfer only an additional $8 million to the general fund.

The state also is expected to garner some additional revenue from collecting the 7 percent tax on retail items purchased over the internet. Retail giant Amazon has agreed to collect the tax for the state. Whether other companies follow Amazon’s lead remains to be seen. There also is legislation pending that could try to force the companies to collect the tax.

If successful, that could increase revenue at least $100 million annually, according to some studies.

Whether those additional sources of revenue will make up for the downturn in traditional tax collections is debatable.

The Legislature will determine later this session the anticipated revenue collections for the next fiscal year and construct a budget based on those numbers. Thus far the trend does not look good.

Besides not meeting projections this year, revenue, not counting the special fund transfers and attorney general settlement funds, is $58.8 million or 2.1 percent below the amount collected during the same time period one year ago. If the trend continues, it will make the second consecutive year where the amount collected is less than the previous year. There have been only three other times since 1970 where year over year collections were less than the previous year.

Most of the major categories of tax collections are down year over year from July 1 to Jan. 31, including:

• Sales tax collections down $13 million or 1.2 percent.

• Income tax collections down $962,678 or .10 percent.

• Corporate income tax collections down $40.7 million or 17 percent.

• Use tax collections down $120,574 or .09 percent.

• Casino taxes down $2.3 million or 3 percent.

• Oil severance tax down $2.1 million or 13.2 percent.

• Tobacco tax down $1 million or 1.2 percent.

The tax on insurance premiums is up $5.2 million or 5.2 percent and the tax on liquor and wine is up $2.6 million or 6.1 percent. The car tag fee collected by the state is up $1.8 million or 34.3 percent.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9