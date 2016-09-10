Rewarding reading: Furry friends visit Rankin students through fundraiser

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Rankin Elementary School students visited with some four-legged friends Friday afternoon as part of the school’s September PTO fundraiser.

Throughout the month of September, students have participated in a read-a-thon to raise money. Each student has a weekly reading goal to read two books. Parents and others can then pledge money based on how many books a student reads.

If they meet their goal, they are rewarded on Fridays.

This week’s reward was to spend time with three service dogs – Katie, an Australian Shepherd, Lisa, a Japanese Chin and Simon, a Schnauzer.

Students spent time playing with the dogs and reading to them in small groups.

Third-graders Rylee Hale and Madalynn Daugherty were especially impressed with Lisa, who only has three legs.

“She’s very cute,” Daugherty said. “She has no leg, and I can appreciate that. She should have a lot of love and respect.”

Kristina Weir, Rankin PTO co-president, said the group wanted to find an alternative fundraiser for students to participate in this year instead of the traditional cookie dough or wrapping paper sales.

Those sales, Weir said, often end up burdening parents.

“Often, (fundraising) comes in the form of selling, and it becomes a family effort,” Weir said. “Everyone was relieved that this was truly the students’ efforts.”

Weir also noted that the read-a-thon is unique in that all students can participate, regardless of whether or not they raise money.

Students are encouraged to raise at least $25, but as long as they meet their reading goals each week, they are still rewarded.

“I like (the fundraiser) because we get to read a lot,” Hale said.

Hale has been reading “Bad Day at Riverbend,” by Chris Van Allsburg, while Daugherty just finished “Pete the Cat and His Magical Sunglasses,” by James and Kimberly Dean.

For their reading to count, students have to take Accelerated Reader quizzes and score at least an 80 percent.

Amy Barnett, principal at Rankin, said the fundraiser has made reading exciting for her students, which is the main reason she prefers the read-a-thon to other fundraisers students have done in the past.

“There has been a lot of excitement in the building this week and a lot of conversations between students and teachers about reading,” Barnett said.

