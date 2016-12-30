Road woes top 2017 agenda

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – Perhaps the one issue that everyone can agree on is the need for a comprehensive plan to improve the state’s infrastructure – highways, roads and bridges. The only problem is building consensus on how to pay for such a program.

Infrastructure was an issue during the 2016 session and it is expected to be one when the Legislature convenes Jan. 3 to begin a scheduled 90-day session.

“There is a real difference of opinion on how we generate revenue” for infrastructure needs, House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton said recently. “Clearly roads and bridges” are “in a state of disrepair. We will continue to look at that.”

The primary problem is the state’s 18.4-cent tax on a gallon of gasoline is not a growing source of revenue. While there are more cars on the road consuming motor fuel, they are much more efficient than in the 1980s, hindering the growth in the revenue source.

During the same period, there have been significant increases in the cost of building highways – as much as 400 percent for some of the needed components, according to officials with the state Department of Transportation.

The state’s business community, led by the Mississippi Economic Council, has proposed a program to spend an additional $375 million annually for road and bridge needs. Many agree such a program is needed, but without a source of revenue, it is little more than a pipe dream.

The MEC study found that 936 state bridges and more than 24,500 miles of state highways are in disrepair, and on the local level, 2,989 bridges and nearly 13,300 roads are in need of repair.

It would take $6.6 billion to fund all of the transportation needs, the MEC study found.

Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert recently said practically no new four-lane highway construction is under way. Transportation dollars are directed at road maintenance and replacing or repairing the many substandard bridges across the state.

Tagert said dealing with substandard bridges is a major issue for the agency.

“When one of these bridges goes out, it sends a ripple through the entire budget,” he said.

Some argue the easiest way to deal with the issue is increasing the tax on motor fuel and tying it to some type of trigger that will ensure the source of revenue does not diminish as vehicles become even more fuel efficient.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who presides over the Senate, said he expects infrastructure to be a much discussed issue in the 2017 session, as it was in 2016. But, he said, “Getting three-fifths (majority vote to raise taxes) is tough on anything. It is certainly for a tax increase.”

Reeves said he expects any tax increase to be opposed by a certain number of the legislative Republicans (who have a three-fifths super majority in both chambers) and some Democrats, whom he said would be opposed as obstructionist.

“I don’t think there is the sentiment for a tax increase,” said Rep. Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc. “Nobody has come to me asking for a tax increase” for infrastructure.

In general, it appears more Democrats would be amenable to a tax increase. But a group of Senate Democrats, including Hob Bryan of Amory and Angela Turner of West Point, have propose repealing the massive tax cut passed last year to fund the program.

The tax cut, $415 million in today’s dollars to be completely phased in by 2024, is directed at businesses and on personal income. Bryan said it is tilted toward helping big business, and he questions the wisdom of raising taxes for the middle class (on motor fuel) while giving such a large tax break to businesses.

“That one simple thing (repealing the 2016 tax cut) will generate more than $6 billion (over 20 years) for infrastructure without raising a nickel in taxes on anyone,” said Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson.

Others say much of the needed revenue could be found by making the Department of Transportation more efficient. Gunn said work continues to find “efficiencies” in the agency.

A 2013 study by the Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee indicated there is not enough savings to be found in the Transportation Department to deal with the many infrastructure needs in the state.

