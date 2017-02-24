Robot mouse helps Parkway Elementary School students learn

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – On first glance, you’d think the students in first-grade teacher Katie Michael’s classroom at Parkway Elementary School were just playing a game, being rewarded for good behavior or enjoying some free time on Thursday afternoon.

Really, though, underneath the laughter and excitement, students were learning fundamental STEM skills with the help of a STEM “code-and-go” robot mouse.

The goal was to program the mouse with a sequence of commands that would lead it to a block of cheese placed elsewhere in the classroom using basic coding skills.

Leading the lesson was Bradley Michael, manufacturing engineer from General Atomic and Katie’s brother.

The visit to Parkway is part of General Atomic’s STEM outreach program, which helps expose public education students to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Katie said she wants to get her students interested in science at an early age.

Early exposure to STEM skills and related careers, Katie said, might help her students get valuable degrees and good jobs in the future.

Katie said she believes if they’re not exposed early, they might not develop an interest in STEM as teenagers and miss opportunities for success.

She also wants her students to meet real engineers and other STEM professionals, so bringing Bradley in was a win-win.

“That (STEM) is growing so much in our world, and we’re here to grow them (students) and get them ready for college and career and for their futures,” Katie said.

With interactive lessons like Thursday’s, students are introduced to STEM skills in a way that doesn’t feel like learning. They’re also flexing their collaborative muscles, Katie said, as they work together to get the mouse programmed correctly.

“I think they really enjoy the hands-on experience,” Katie said.

Parkway first-grader Miles Enis said the activity was fun, and he liked using the buttons on the mouse to tell it where to go.

“My favorite part is when the mouse eats the cheese,” Enis said excitedly.

For Bradley Michael, watching the students enjoy the coding activity is what STEM outreach is all about.

He said he was surprised and glad to see that the students were very engaged with the activity.

“That’s the goal,” Bradley said.

