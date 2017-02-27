The Rotarian: Washburn’s been a member in good standing for 61 years

By M. Scott Morris

TUPELO – The furniture business brought Heywood Washburn from his home in High Point, North Carolina, to Tupelo in 1955.

He’d gotten out of the Navy, where he was an officer on a mine sweeper. Then he got a job with a furniture spring manufacturer.

“They hired me to sell for them in this area,” he said. “I got down here and married a Tupelo girl.”

He tied the knot with Sue Thomas Washburn 60 years ago. Their family and friends gathered this past weekend to celebrate the milestone.

But Washburn has a continuous Tupelo connection that dates back longer than his marriage. His boss in High Point was a member of Rotary International, and then Washburn met a Rotarian in Tupelo at the Community Development Foundation.

“I was invited to join in January 1956,” he said. “That’s 61 years ago.”

Washburn was impressed by the club’s dedication to helping people in the local community and those in far-flung places around the world.

“The motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ that’s something I believe in,” said Washburn, who wears a Rotary lapel pin with a diamond in the center to signify he’s a past president of the local club.

Though he never had polio, it’d been a real problem when he was growing up. He appreciated the organization’s focus on getting people immunized.

“Rotary had a big part in bringing this to the public consciousness,” he said. “I think we’ve about totally eradicated polio in the world. It’s down to two or three countries where they don’t let us in to vaccinate.”

During his tenure, Rotary has supported local organizations, including the Salvation Army and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi. Scholarship programs are available for students in Tupelo and around the world, and the club has built wells and assisted with other projects in developing countries.

The club’s gone through some changes over the years. At one time, the members were all white males, but now a variety of people attend meetings at Summit Center on North Gloster Street.

There’s been a loosening of the dress code. There used to be coats and ties as far as the eye could see.

“It’s become more casual,” said Washburn, who usually leaves his tie at home.

When he started, a member could get kicked out of Rotary for missing four meetings in a row. If he had a vacation coming up, he could attend meetings in New Albany or Columbus before or after the trip, so the absence wouldn’t count against him.

Things aren’t quite as strict now.

“You don’t get kicked out unless your check bounces,” he said.

As the club’s longest-serving member, Washburn takes the changes in stride. The motto, “Service Above Self,” remains the same, so good work continues at home and around the world.

And he enjoys spending part of each Monday with like-minded men and women in his adopted hometown.

“Rotary Club is a fun place to go,” he said. “It’s good fellowship.”

