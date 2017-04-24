Rotary recognizes seven six-year scholars at annual luncheon

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo High School senior Cameron Hunt remembers being a sixth-grader and watching older Tupelo Middle School students become Rotary Scholars for the first time.

“I remember seeing them up there and thinking, oh, that’s pretty cool,” Hunt said.

Since then, he’s made it his goal to be a Rotary Scholar each year from seventh to 12th grade, or a “six-year scholar,” as it’s called.

On Monday, Hunt was recognized for achieving that goal along with six other THS seniors at the Rotary Club of Tupelo’s Rotary Scholars luncheon.

The annual event recognizes the top 30 students in each grade from Tupelo Middle School and Tupelo High School. Over the years, Rotary of Tupelo has recognized thousands of TPSD students through the Rotary Scholars program.

A total of 184 TPSD students were honored on Monday.

Students who qualify for Rotary Scholar every year from seventh to 12th grade receive the special recognition of six-year scholar as high school seniors.

Jason Harris, principal at THS, said he’s proud of all of the Rotary Scholars from THS and especially of those students who were named six-year scholars.

“I’m very excited for the students to get this award. It says a lot about who they are and their academics,” Harris said. “I appreciate the Rotary Club going above and beyond to put on this event each year.”

This year’s six-year scholars include Hunt, William Bradford, Katie Darnell, Jacey Jenkins, Cooper Moore, Avery Ray and Maren Thorderson.

“It’s kind of unbelievable that we’ve made it this far,” Hunt said.

Like Hunt, Bradford has also long had the goal of becoming a six-year scholar, making his recognition at Monday’s luncheon particularly exciting.

“I am glad that all my hard work has paid off to achieve my goal of being a six-year Rotary Scholar,” Bradford said.

Ray said she feels humbled to be recognized through the Rotary Scholars program, and she’s grateful to live in a supportive community.

Being honored for her hard work throughout her school career in Tupelo, Ray said, is also a nice way to end her time here before heading to college in the fall.

“It’s just kind of a cool thing to get recognized for,” Ray said.

Ray plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall and major in biochemistry.

“It’s all kind of surreal,” Ray said.

For Hunt, Bradford and Ray, Monday’s luncheon was one event of many to come over the next few weeks that mark the end of their time at THS.

For his next chapter, Hunt plans to attend Samford University.

“I’m more excited, not so much scared or nervous like some people talk about being,” Hunt said.

