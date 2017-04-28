Running on record, Shelton wants to keep focus on fundamentals

Editor’s Note: A preview of mayoral candidate Candice Knowles’ platform will be in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Journal.

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – It was his first election and his first electoral victory, but euphoria did not erase thought for the future.

That’s how Jason Shelton found himself, as mayor-elect of Tupelo in June of 2013, trekking across the city on a mission of thrift.

“I went and picked up a couple hundred yard signs and kept them,” said Shelton in a recent interview with the Daily Journal.

A then-37-year-old defense attorney running as a Democrat in a traditional Republican stronghold, Shelton swept into office in 2013 on promises to revitalize the city’s neighborhoods and renew civic spirit.

Four years later, Shelton now seeks re-election to a second term and his bipartisan appeal seems solidified: No Republican candidate is in the race. Instead, Shelton faces a Democratic primary challenge from a political newcomer, Candice Knowles, with a low-visibility campaign.

To prevail in that primary next Tuesday, Shelton is more-or-less running his 2013 playbook again.

This isn’t just a matter of thrift or apathy over a quiet race. Shelton said he and campaign manager Brad Morris – a friend and fellow attorney – gave thought to crafting a new message, a new theme.

That wasn’t the chosen route. Shelton feels there’s still work to be done to fulfill the promises and the enthusiasm that put him into office.

“We feel like we’ve got a lot of great accomplishments over the last four years, but the crisis situations we went through didn’t allow us to do everything we were hoping to do,” Shelton said. “While we’ve done a lot, we have a lot more we want to do.”

“Crisis situations” – no recap of Shelton’s first term in office can get far without mention of crisis.

In December of 2013, six months after Shelton took office, a Tupelo police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

In April of 2014, still not yet a year into his first term, a tornado cut a swathe of damage, destruction and debris across the city.

Then, as Shelton finally entered the home-stretch of his term’s last year, another shooting. This time, a Tupelo police officer killed local man Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert after Shumpert fled a traffic stop in June 2016. Protests ensued and voices of discontent lobbed charges of racial bias and excessive force against the city’s law enforcement division.

But even as Shelton acknowledges that these events often reshaped the priorities of his first term, the incumbent is quick to tout his leadership team as a “battle tested” force.

That said, as he anticipates the possibility of a second term, Shelton is “hoping and praying for a little more calm.”

So what would the mayor do with a little calm?

Refocus on the fundamentals: demographics.

“It’s just absolutely our biggest issue, growing the population of Tupelo,” Shelton said. “There is no measurable indicator of success where Tupelo is not performing at a high level other than population growth.”

To achieve that growth, Shelton remains convinced of his 2013 campaign’s focus on quality of life issues.

Tupelo, after all, faces big competition. Shelton said that in order to attract young professionals to move into the city and raise a family, Tupelo must win out over places like Nashville and Chattanooga.

“I fundamentally believe that to grow our population we have to have an attractive city, a safe city and a fun city,” Shelton said. “I definitely want to get that renewed energy of just making Tupelo too good to leave”

In pursuit of revitalization, Shelton also admits that his tenure in office has moved him to revise opinions he held as a candidate.

Case in point: the taxpayer-funded revitalization effort on the West Jackson Street corridor. As a candidate, Shelton often said that the “city doesn’t need to be in the real estate business.”

And while that may remain an ideal, Shelton said he has to govern on realities, not ideals.

“The city has to be a catalyst for the change,” said the mayor.

Even so, Shelton does not believe the West Jackson Street model is easily portable to other areas, primarily due to its high price tag.

Instead, Shelton wants to mount a more narrowly targeted effort to eliminate blighted homes on streets and neighborhoods across the city.

Other priorities Shelton hopes to pursue with a second term include continued efforts to support a growing economy that continues to yield record sales tax revenue for the city.

He also hopes that continued attention can crack some hard problems – public transportation among them.

The existence of such hard problems – whatever they are – are just the reason the incumbent mayor believes voters should put him back into office.

“There’s just a difference between campaigning and holding office. I think even the most honest, the most well intended candidates doesn’t really have a full understanding of what the office will entail,” said Shelton, “I feel like I have a track record of success and a proven ability to lead the city in good times and bad.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion