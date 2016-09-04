Sales tax holidays come under some criticism

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Mississippi legislators, including Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, fresh off of promoting back-to-back months of sales tax holidays, have been told by an economist that those events are bad tax policy.

Nicole Kaeding, an economist with the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, told legislators recently that the much ballyhooed sales tax holidays do not spur more shopping by consumers, thus do not grow the economy or help retailers.

She said consumers, looking forward to sales tax holidays, just put off purchases they would have made anyway until the tax-free weekend arrives.

“It does not encourage anyone to shop more,” Kaeding told legislators on a special committee looking to recommend tax changes to the full Legislature.

Kaeding was brought to the state by Gunn and Reeves to help the committee with research and to make recommendations on possible changes in Mississippi tax law.

Mississippi is one of 19 states with sales tax holidays. Mississippi offers two holidays for residents.

In 2009, the Legislature passed and then-Gov Haley Barbour signed into law a back-to-school sales tax holiday that takes place annually on a weekend in late July.

It exempts the 7-percent sales tax, which normally is levied on most retail items, on individual items of clothing and shoes valued at less than $100.

The $100 threshold is for each item, not for the cumulative purchase.

The Mississippi Sportsman Weekend, often called the Second Amendment sales tax holiday, just completed on the weekend of Aug. 26, exempts the 7 percent sales tax on firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies, The Second Amendment sales tax holiday was enacted in 2014.

Generally speaking, sales-tax holiday legislation has had bipartisan support in the Mississippi Legislature. For instance, the back-to-school legislation was authored by Democrat Percy Watson of Hattiesburg who then served as House Ways and Means chair.

Some have viewed the legislation as providing a tax break for lower income shoppers by giving them a weekend to avoid the 7 percent tax. Others, though, say it is of more benefit to affluent shoppers who can save larger sums of money by making multiple purchases where they avoid the sales tax.

In addition, Kaeding said it is not unusual for retailers to mark up the price of items during the sales tax holiday, knowing there will be shoppers out in full force looking to avoid the state sales tax. But in that case, Kaeding said what consumers save in avoiding state sales tax often goes instead to opportunistic retailers.

For other retailers, the sales-tax holiday creates a burden because they have to reprogram their equipment to avoid charging the 7 percent tax and most retrain employees.

It is difficult to ascertain the impact of sales tax holidays on revenue collections. The Department of Revenue estimated that the Second Amendment holiday would cost the state $1 million annually in revenue.

The 19 states with sale- tax holiday provide them on a litany of items ranging from hurricane preparedness items to energy-saving appliances. Kaeding said some states are beginning to repeal sales-tax holidays with Massachusetts being the latest to do so.

A repeal is not likely to happen soon in Mississippi. Reeves said, of the multiple recommendations made by Kaeding, he agreed with some, but not all.

He has promoted both the back-to-school sales-tax holiday and the Second Amendment sales-tax holiday. He posted a video on social media promoting the latter.

Of the back-to-school sales tax holiday, he said, “This weekend is a chance for parents and grandparents to get a break for their wallet while getting children ready for a new school year. While I support this sales tax holiday which provides relief to Mississippi pocketbooks, I also believe we ought to continue finding ways to provide permanent savings to our citizens.”

