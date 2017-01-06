Saltillo grant offering smoke detectors to residents

By William Moore

Daily Journal

SALTILLO – The Saltillo Fire Department is looking for 700 homes to install brand new smoke detectors, at no cost.

“We were able to order 2,100 smoke detectors thanks to FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant,” said Saltillo Fire Chief Mark Nowell. “The plan is to install three in each house and we are under a time constraint. We have to have them installed by the end of August.”

As part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency grant guidelines, recipients must live within the Saltillo city limits and own their own home. Landlords are required by law to provide smoke detectors in rental properties.

Anyone interested can call the fire department’s non-emergency number 869-8656 or drop by Saltillo City Hall to be placed on the list.

“We will divide the department up into teams and have the teams start contacting the people in the list to set up a time they can come install the smoke detectors,” Nowell said. “Since we have both full-time and volunteer firemen, we will be able to install them days, nights and weekends.”

In addition to installing the detectors, the firemen will talk to the homeowners about fire safety and the importance of a fire escape plan. They also will ask for contact information to put the residents on a list to remind them to test their smoke detector each month.

The department ordered 1,400 ionization style detectors and 700 photoelectric models. Firemen will install them depending on the house utilities.

“The photoelectric models also have a carbon monoxide detector built in,” Nowell said. “So if the house has a gas connection, we will make sure they get at least one of them. And most of the houses we deal with have a natural gas connection.

“We hope to get started installing them within the next two weeks. We’ve already got a few addresses to start with and I expect we’ll be flooded with calls, once the word gets out.”

The Saltillo FD applied for and received a $64,639 based on retail prices for smoke detectors. When they actually ordered them, they received a volume discount that sliced the price almost in half. Nowell hopes to be able to use the other $30,000 in grant money to purchase similar fire prevention equipment.

william.moore@journalinc.com