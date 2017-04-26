Saltillo Primary parent named Lee County Parent of the Year

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – Armed with an innovative fundraising idea and a love for Saltillo Primary School, Blair Guin helped the school raise $25,000 and earned the title of Lee County Schools 2017 Parent of the Year.

Guin, whose son and daughter attend Saltillo Primary and Saltillo Elementary, respectively, said she was honored to receive the award, but that her work at the primary school has been a team effort.

Guin was named the district’s 2017 Parent of the Year at the Tuesday evening Lee County school board meeting.

When her daughter began school at Saltillo Primary, Guin got involved right away in the Parent Teacher Organization, eventually serving as president.

She has since helped in classrooms and fundraisers, including this year’s Boosterthon Fun Run that raised $25,000.

“I think it’s been a team effort,” Guin said. “The staff has been very supportive of everything I’ve wanted to do.”

The weeklong program combines character-building with exercise and culminates in a fun-run event. Students raise money by getting people to pledge donations per lap they run.

Kay Davis, principal at Saltillo Primary, said Guin helps everyone out whether they are students, administrators, teachers or other staff members.

“She takes the time out of her day to make sure we have everything we need,” Davis said.

Guin said she feels blessed to be able to be involved at Saltillo Primary. Guin is a part-time registered nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center and a stay-at-home mother.

“It’s good to be able to help out where I’m needed,” Guin said.

Being part of her children’s education was always something she planned to do, and Guin said she encourages other parents to get involved at their children’s schools if possible.

“That was always a dream of mine, to be able to stay home and be involved at my kids’ schools,” Guin said. “I think it’s important to know what’s going on at the school.”

