Salvation Army welcomes holiday leftovers, food donations

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – When the day after Christmas rolls around and you don’t think you can face another turkey sandwich, or Aunt Martha made one too many pumpkin pies for the holiday table, don’t despair.

Pack up those leftovers and take them to the social services office at the Salvation Army, where they will be gladly accepted.

“If it’s something you’re still willing to eat but you’re tired of it, we’d love to have it,” said Susan Gilbert, social services program coordinator. “But if it’s past its prime, please don’t bring it because we don’t want to make anybody sick.”

Gilbert said donations of cookies, cakes, meats, casseroles, vegetables and breads are all welcome.

“We’ve had some good response, but a lot of people don’t know we accept prepared food donations, and not just around the holidays,” she said. “We feed people 365 days a year here.”

Churches, doctors’ offices and restaurants have all shared leftovers in the past.

“We couldn’t do it if it wasn’t for restaurants and individuals donating food,” she said.

The social services office, located at 527 Carnation St., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, but donations can be delivered to the shelter, which is always open.

The food should be in sealed containers, such as ziptop bags or Tupperware, that can be discarded.

“If people receive a ham or turkey as a gift and they end up not using it, they can bring it to us frozen,” Gilbert said. “If they’re thawed, we can use that too, we just have to use it quicker.”

For more information, call (662) 842-9222.

ginna.parsons@journalinc.com