Salvation Army will host Empty Bowls luncheon in March

By Thomas Simpson

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tickets are on sale for the Salvation Army’s Empty Bowls event at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5.

Empty Bowls is a luncheon that raises funds for the Salvation Army’s food program while bringing awareness to hunger in the community. It is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser.

Empty Bowls chairwoman Katrina Patty, who also serves as the Women’s Auxiliary President and has been a member of the Salvation Army for nine years, said the event is scheduled for March 1.

“Tickets are $15 each, and one ticket gets each person one bowl of soup, one piece of bread and a bottle of water,” she said. “The soup and bread are donated by restaurants in the area, while the water was donated by Coke and Pepsi.”

Tickets will be sold at Way-Fil Jewelry, Stone’s Jewelry and Joyful Creations Gift Market, among other local businesses. There will also be tickets available through members of the Women’s Auxiliary or at the Salvation Army door.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and people can stop and visit booths set up inside the building.

Soup will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a drive-thru available for people who are in a hurry to get back to work. On their way, attendees are given a bowl handcrafted by Midnite Pottery.

The event raised more than $37,000 last year, but Patty said this year’s goal is $60,000.

“It has been so low recently because businesses in the area have had to cut back, meaning they have to cut back on donations,” she said. “However, sponsors have already raised $10,000 for this year’s event, which is a very good sign.”

Patty said somewhere between 15 and 20 corporations and businesses have already donated to Empty Bowls.

Those who made donations of more than $2,500 received a spot on the event flyer, while those who donated less than $2,500 received a spot inside the event’s program.

“Every penny counts,” Patty said. “All proceeds go straight to the food program, not in anyone’s pocket. It’s a great way to give back to the community.”

thomas.simpson@journalinc.com