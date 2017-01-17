School funding formula unveiled

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – New Jersey-based EdBuild, hired by legislative leaders to make recommendations on revamping Mississippi’s school funding formula, is proposing to spend an additional 20 percent to educate poor students.

The additional money for poor students was one the many recommendations unveiled in a crowded committee room Monday at the state Capitol at a joint hearing of the House and Senate Education and Appropriations committees.

Rebecca Sibilia, chief executive officer of EdBuild, provided a litany of recommendations on how to fund the schools, based on the complexity of the school’s enrollment. For instance, schools would receive additional money for educating special needs students and students for whom English is a second language.

What is not clear, though, is whether the formula would provide additional state funding for the local school districts and whether it might require local school districts to contribute more than they currently are.

“Would the districts get less money with the new recommendations?” asked Nancy Loome, executive director of the Parents Campaign, after the meeting.

That, Sibilia said, would depend on the Legislature. But she did say that Mississippi contributes “a significantly” greater share of the funding for local school districts than most other states. And she suggested reducing the “guaranteed 73 percent” the state is supposed to contribute toward the total state/local funding.

“We would encourage the Legislature to consider whether 73 percent is really the right level to guarantee,” Sibilia said.

She is recommending the formula be based on the average amount of funding for teachers and other staff, with other built-in expenses for such things as transportation, operating costs and other items. Then, schools would receive a “weighted amount” or additional funding for poor students, gifted students, special needs students and other categories.

Sibilia said her recommendations would result in between $4,694 to $5,250 in state and local funds per student, while the current formula, the Mississippi Adequate Program, produces $4,676 per student.

But Loome questioned whether the new formula would be recalculated on a regular basis to take into account inflation, which is how the current formula works.

The meeting, which lasted a little more than an hour, probably produced more questions than it provided answers.

For instance, House Education Chair John Moore, R-Brandon, said the true amount the existing Adequate Education Program formula produces is in reality about $5,200 per student.

Both he and Sibilia said under any new formula there will be some schools that receive additional money while others will receive less. She said that is why it is critical that the formula be phased in over a five to eight year period.

“I think at the end of the day, districts will see money allocated to meet the needs of their students,” Moore said.

The current Mississippi Adequate Education Program was passed into law in 1997. It has been fully funded only twice.

Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, one of the architects of the MAEP, tried to pass a resolution on the Senate floor Monday stating any new formula could not provide less funding than the current formula, but the legislative leadership blocked that vote.

The MAEP sets a base student cost by determining the amount of money needed to educate a student in an efficiently run adequate or C-level district.

School districts are supposed to receive that amount of money multiplied by their average daily attendance.

The Legislature’s two presiding officers, House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt.Gov.Tate Reeves in the Senate, announced in October the hiring of EdBuild to work on the revamp of MAEP, which was considered landmark legislation nationally when it was passed.

In a joint statement, Reeves and Gunn said after Monday’s meeting, “We appreciate EdBuild spending countless hours over the last several months listening to Mississippians who are making a difference in the classroom – superintendents, school business officers, principals, teachers, parents and students. They heard concerns with the current model and the need to have a student-focused formula that invests more dollars into the classroom. We know that many of the recommendations can help us shape a brighter future for our children regardless of the zip code in which they live.

“We recognize the difficulty of the next stage of this legislative process, but we remain optimistic that our colleagues are ready to work together to make this happen.”

Funding MAEP in recent years has been a constant battle.

Gov Phil Bryant has said he does not believe a school funding formula should mandate how much the Legislature provides in funding for local school districts.

Moore said Monday that also is his belief.

While the MAEP mandates an amount for the Legislature to appropriate, it routinely neglects that mandate. MAEP is underfunded $172 million this year.

Bryan and others have said the problem is not the current formula, but the fact it has not been fully funded.

Some form of the recommendations presented by EdBuild will be incorporated into a bill that will go through the normal legislative process starting in the education committees.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9