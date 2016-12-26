School funding to get special attention in 2017 session

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – The Mississippi Adequate Education Program, at least funding it, has been a contentious issue in almost every legislative session since it was fully enacted in 2003.

The issue during the 2017 session, which starts Jan. 3, will be how and if the school funding formula program is changed or even replaced.

Dealing with the Adequate Education Program is expected to be on of the most watched issues during the 2017 session.

Numerous public school supporters worry that since legislators have been unable to fully fund the program that the current rewrite effort is just an attempt to provide less money to the local school districts.

But House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, who have led the rewrite effort, say that is not their intention. They say their goal is ensuring more money goes to classroom instruction and less to administration.

“We are looking for ways to provide a more stable and reliable source of funding,” Gunn said recently. “We are trying to find a more reliable way to fund education.”

Critics would contend that MAEP provides a pathway to reliable funding for the local school districts, but that a majority of the Legislature, led by the Republican leadership, has opted not to take that path.

“The truth is we have a good school funding formula now,” Nancy Loome, who heads the Parents Campaign “The problem is the failure to fund it.”

Rebecca Sibilia, chief executive officer of New Jersey-based EdBuild, which has entered into a contract with the legislative leadership to help with the rewrite effort, was quoted recently as saying that her recommendation to legislators would not be for less money going to local school districts.

But some say that is a low bar since MAEP is underfunded $172 million for the current school year and about $1.8 billion since 2008. It has only been fully funded twice.

Another larger issue for many is how will the amount of money that is supposed to go to local school districts be determined under any rewrite.

The MAEP sets a base student cost by determining the amount of money needed to educate a student in an efficiently run adequate or C-level district.

School districts are supposed to receive that amount of money multiplied by their average daily attendance. Some programs, such as transportation and special education, are funded outside of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. Plus, there is a significant school equity component to MAEP, ensuring poorer school districts receive more state funds.

When recently asked how the base student cost would be determined in any EdBuild recommendation, Sibilia said she had been instructed by the legislative leadership to refer all questions to spokespeople for Gunn and Reeves, who presides over the Senate.

“I hope to see recommendations more student-centered, more student-focused,” Reeves said. “Hopefully, we will come up with a formula that is a little simpler, a little easier to understand.”

As an offshoot of that effort, Reeves said, might be less restrictions by the state being placed on top performing school districts.

Sibilia has said the actual base student cost Mississippi students receive is higher than in most other Southeastern states. But she said Mississippi school districts do not receive a multiplier or additional funds for students who generally cost more to educate, such as special needs children.

Under the recommendation, Sibilia told legislators earlier this year the school districts would receive the amount of money needed to educate children based on their unique circumstances, including perhaps more to educate some special needs children than other ones.

But what is still not clear, some point out, is that no details have been provided on how that base student cost will be determined.

If a rewrite “does not include an objective formula for determining the base student cost, the cost will be left to the Legislature to decide on an annual basis,” Loome said in an e-mailed explanation. “That means there will be no such thing as under funding because there will be no such thing as full funding. There will be no bar by which to measure the Legislature’s funding decision or to hold them accountable.”

Part of the problem is the perceived secrecy in the rewrite effort. There have been only two public hearings – one where Sibilia answered questions from legislators and another where she heard comments from the public. She has, however, met with an undisclosed number of local school district officials, students and parents.

The legislative leadership did not do itself any favors in terms of garnering public trust by refusing for a number of days to release the contract with EdBuid.

There have been concerns that the rewrite is an effort to expand charter schools and other school choice options.

Gunn and Reeves say that is not true. They say they do not expect any major expansion of school choice options in 2017.

While there has been concerns about the rewrite effort, the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents has endorsed it and said its membership wants to be involved in the effort.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9