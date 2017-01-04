Back in session: School superintendents get attention on opening day

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Issues surrounding school superintendents highlighted Tuesday – the opening day of the 2017 session of the Mississippi Legislature.

The House Education Committee passed “a technical” change to the legislation passed in 2016 that makes all school superintendents appointed by January 2019. The change passed Tuesday by the House Education Committee would allow the local school board to forgo an election and appoint a replacement if there is a vacancy in a post currently occupied by an elected superintendent.

House Education Chair John Moore, R-Brandon, said the bill is needed because Webster County Superintendent Jack Treloar stepped down effective Dec. 31. Unless current law is changed, Moore said Webster County will have to hold a special election, costing $60,000, to replace him for the remaining two years of the term.

The bill passed by the Education Committee on Tuesday will speed up the process of making all superintendents appointed by the local school board in districts where there are vacancies before January 2019. In 2019, under existing law, all superintendents will be appointed by the school board anyway.

To prevent Webster County from having to hold the special election, Moore said the bill must be passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor this week.

Of Mississippi’s 144 school districts, 55 are headed by elected school superintendents, 11 of which are serving school systems in Northeast Mississippi. About one-third of the elected superintendents left in the nation serve in Mississippi – primarily in small rural systems, although some large county districts, such as DeSoto, Madison and Lee, are headed by elected superintendents.

The bill was not the only issue dealing with superintendents taken up on the opening day.

Bryan blocked

In the Senate, there was a brief floor fight as Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, unsuccessfully undertook the unusual parliamentary maneuver of trying to “go into the committee of a whole” where the full Senate would take up legislation forgoing the normal committee process.

Bryan said the move was merited to correct a wrong he said occurred in the 2016 session. During the final days of the last session, then-House Appropriations Chair Herb Frierson, R-Poplarville, and his Senate counterpart, Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, used a process normally undertaken to correct typos in legislation to change a bill to prevent local school districts from expending any funds to pay for their administrators’ membership in the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Bryan said the action in 2016 was a violation of a trust members put in committee chairs. It is not unusual for members to allow through unanimous consent committee chairs to correct typos and make technical changes in legislation without a floor vote as long as the changes are not substantive. The changes Frierson and Clark made were substantive, he said.

“It is just not right,” Bryan said of the changes, adding they should be corrected the same way before the full chamber

At the time, Frierson said the change was made to punish superintendents whom he said were critical of him during their unsuccessful effort to pass a citizen-sponsored initiative to enhance language in support of public education in the state Constitution.

The association has provided support to local school districts, including the bulk of required continuing education hours for school administrators, including superintendents, principals and other certified staff. The fee for each school district is $1,250 per year to enroll all administrators in the district in the association.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ leadership team defeated Bryan’s efforts and sent his bill to the Senate Appropriations Committee where it will follow the normal committee process.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9