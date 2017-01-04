Back in session: School superintendents get attention on opening day

Posted on by in Education, News, Politics
Mississippi House members recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the current legislative session on Tuesday in chambers at the Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi House members recite the Pledge of Allegiance on the first day of the current legislative session on Tuesday in chambers at the Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – Issues surrounding school superintendents highlighted Tuesday – the opening day of the 2017 session of the Mississippi Legislature.

The House Education Committee passed “a technical” change to the legislation passed in 2016 that makes all school superintendents appointed by January 2019. The change passed Tuesday by the House Education Committee would allow the local school board to forgo an election and appoint a replacement if there is a vacancy in a post currently occupied by an elected superintendent.

House Education Chair John Moore, R-Brandon, said the bill is needed because Webster County Superintendent Jack Treloar stepped down effective Dec. 31. Unless current law is changed, Moore said Webster County will have to hold a special election, costing $60,000, to replace him for the remaining two years of the term.

The bill passed by the Education Committee on Tuesday will speed up the process of making all superintendents appointed by the local school board in districts where there are vacancies before January 2019. In 2019, under existing law, all superintendents will be appointed by the school board anyway.

To prevent Webster County from having to hold the special election, Moore said the bill must be passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor this week.

Of Mississippi’s 144 school districts, 55 are headed by elected school superintendents, 11 of which are serving school systems in Northeast Mississippi. About one-third of the elected superintendents left in the nation serve in Mississippi – primarily in small rural systems, although some large county districts, such as DeSoto, Madison and Lee, are headed by elected superintendents.

The bill was not the only issue dealing with superintendents taken up on the opening day.

Bryan blocked

In the Senate, there was a brief floor fight as Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, unsuccessfully undertook the unusual parliamentary maneuver of trying to “go into the committee of a whole” where the full Senate would take up legislation forgoing the normal committee process.

Bryan said the move was merited to correct a wrong he said occurred in the 2016 session. During the final days of the last session, then-House Appropriations Chair Herb Frierson, R-Poplarville, and his Senate counterpart, Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, used a process normally undertaken to correct typos in legislation to change a bill to prevent local school districts from expending any funds to pay for their administrators’ membership in the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.

Bryan said the action in 2016 was a violation of a trust members put in committee chairs. It is not unusual for members to allow through unanimous consent committee chairs to correct typos and make technical changes in legislation without a floor vote as long as the changes are not substantive. The changes Frierson and Clark made were substantive, he said.

“It is just not right,” Bryan said of the changes, adding they should be corrected the same way before the full chamber

At the time, Frierson said the change was made to punish superintendents whom he said were critical of him during their unsuccessful effort to pass a citizen-sponsored initiative to enhance language in support of public education in the state Constitution.

The association has provided support to local school districts, including the bulk of required continuing education hours for school administrators, including superintendents, principals and other certified staff. The fee for each school district is $1,250 per year to enroll all administrators in the district in the association.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ leadership team defeated Bryan’s efforts and sent his bill to the Senate Appropriations Committee where it will follow the normal committee process.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • DWarren

    Less than thirty minutes into the 2017 legislative session State Sen. Hob Bryan typified the arrogance and petulance of Progressive Democrats who operate on the principle that radical leftists constitute the only legitimate ruling elite. Still stinging from being rebuffed at the state and now the national level, PDs typically erupt into a full bore tantrum rage and publically display their repulsion and resentment at being denied control of a cultural institution by the majority. PDs genuinely believe that as self-identified “gods” they have extended themselves divine right to run every cultural institution in society from the capital to the classroom and beyond.
    Behind Bryan’s failed attempt to disrupt the people’s business at the state capital is the PD delusion that all decisions–from pruning trees on the capital grounds to paying superintendents’/school administrators’ membership fees in a PD lobby–must be made only by PDs to be legitimate and appropriate. The very idea that voters preferred non-PDs and a non-PD agenda is a reality concept that Bryan simply can’t process. Such is an affront to his presupposed PD deity. Bryan subscribes firmly to the fantasy that Progressive Democrats and only PDs like him are qualified to control any social institution like the state legislature.
    When PDs are denied control of a social institution–be it the capital or the classroom–their singular response is to either rule or to rage and ruin. PDs are incapable of being satisfied with partial victories and participatory access. They must either completely control the entire process and final product; or else, they must call down the fire of their supposed divine wrath on one and all who deviate from progressive orthodoxy.
    The PDs have succeeded in removing the selection of local school district superintendents from the purview of the taxpayers and voters; thus paving the way to install staunch PD superintendents to set the “progressive” agenda for every school district in Mississippi by 2019. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy the PDs’ delusions of grandeur. PDs demanded by divine fiat that the taxpayers and voters who foot the bill for the PD superintendents’ salaries also fork over the price of funding the Superintendents’ Association membership fees as a PD lobbying organization. I guess we finally know where the extra monies PDs seek through MAEP will really go–and it won’t be to classrooms. More taxpayer money will be used to fund fully and freely the PD agenda of indoctrinating rather than educating Mississippi students.
    In my opinion, Bryan and the Progressive Democrats could care less if Mississippi school children can read on grade level, do basic or advanced math, or write a coherent sentence. The main and exclusive objective of PDs is to gain, to exercise, and to maintain control of every social institution in order to turn out more PDs who delusionally think they are “gods.”