The science of dance: Annual artist residency connects disciplines

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – What do dance and science have in common?

That’s just one question among many this year’s Link Centre Artist in Residence program will explore through the work of Dance Exchange, a group that seeks to connect dance with the world across disciplines as a tool for understanding.

The annual residency brings an artist to Tupelo, usually for about one week, to work with students in the Tupelo Public School District.

The Maryland-based group is using its “Moving Field Guide,” which focuses on connecting dance to science and nature, with students this week.

Dance Exchange will spend three days at Tupelo Middle School and two days at Milam Elementary this week working with eighth- and sixth-graders.

Shawn Brevard, chairman of the Link Centre’s performing arts commission, said teachers and other district officials specifically requested an artist or group of artists who could incorporate dance with science.

“It’s already been an exciting morning,” Brevard said Monday. “We’re just having a blast.”

The group will also work with several other community organizations while in town.

TMS students began their three-day endeavor with Dance Exchange by doing ice breaker activities and creating a short, science-inspired dance sequence on Monday.

Students moved around the classroom to music, stopping to talk with classmates about science topics that intrigue and challenge them. They then used those topics to come up with physical movements, which they pieced together to make one long sequence.

Monday’s introduction to Dance Exchange was just the tip of the iceberg, according to Jame McCray, who said students will take a deep dive into the connections between science, learning and movement as the week continues.

McCray is a science educator and marine biologist working with Dance Exchange.

“We’re here bringing that new movement and inquiry style into the classroom,” McCray said.

Cassie Meador, executive artistic director for Dance Exchange, said she and McCray will also work with teachers to equip them to use their activities in the classroom.

The hope, McCray said, is to prompt students to find new perspectives on the world around them through movement.

“If you’re moving about it, you might start to think about it differently,” McCray said.

Paleif Raspberry, TMS eighth-grader, said combining science with dance during Monday’s activity got her thinking as well as kept her attention.

“It was fun,” Raspberry said. “We got to dance, and I got to laugh. I think it makes it more interesting.”

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent