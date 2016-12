Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – Prentiss County man accused of stealing two trailers and scrap metal was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

A County Road 8021 resident reported on Dec. 22 that someone had stolen his car hauler trailer, a 5×8 mesh trailer and some scrap metal from his residence.

Deputies arrested Jason Randall McKinley, 37, of Booneville. Judge Richard Tollison set McKinley’s Bond at $50,000.