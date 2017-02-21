Senate bill would cut property taxes for more industries

other_state_govJACKSON (AP) – Mississippi senators want more industrial projects to qualify for property tax breaks.

Senate Bill 2939, which passed the Mississippi Senate on Tuesday, lowers the threshold to qualify for a fee in lieu of taxes from $100 million to $60 million.

Under such an arrangement, the Mississippi Development Authority negotiates a tax rate as low as one-third of normal taxes, for up to 10 years. The breaks had been reserved for very expensive developments.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, a Sumrall Republican, says lawmakers should lower the cap, but isn’t sure of the right level. The bill originally set a $25 million threshold, but Fillingane says that’s too low.

Sen. Angela Burks Hill of Picayune and Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville voted present. All other senators supported the bill.

  • DownGoesBrown

    Last month, when revenues failed to meet projections for the 23rd out of the last 25 months, corporate tax revenues accounted for 60% of that $18 million deficit. If you look at revenue decline from 2014-present, those figures are similar to that one month. It’s gonna work one of these days, guys. Keep digging up!

    Noted internet tough guy Chris McDaniel voted “present” on this bill. This bill didn’t involve specialized car tags or commenting high school bands/athletics, so I see how he’d be noncommittal about such an easy decision.