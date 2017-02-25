Senate prospects grim for early voting bill

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

A bill to create an early voting period in Mississippi faces an unfriendly reception in the state Senate despite strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives.

House Bill 228 would allow any registered voter to cast a ballot from 14 days prior to an election day until the Saturday immediately preceding an election.

These votes would not be cast at election day precincts. Instead, early voting would be conducted at the office of the registrar of voters.

Citizens casting early ballots would be required to present voter identification, just as is required currently for election day voting.

The bill passed the House with 113 votes in favor and only eight against. Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, cast one of the eight opposing votes.

Other states in the region like Louisiana, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida have early voting. Alabama does not.

Proponents often tout early voting as a way to reduce long lines on election day and to boost turnout.

However, early voting will likely die next week in the Senate, where the bill has been double referred. That means two different committees would have to vote to advance the bill to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Elections Committee Chair Sen. Sally Doty, R-Brookhaven, indicated several concerns with the bill.

“Mississippi law already allows five categories of voters to cast their ballots early through the absentee process,” Doty told the Daily Journal. “While allowing even more people to vote early might be convenient, I cannot ignore the increased costs in staffing and security it would require for each county.”

After the Elections Committee, the bill would have to be taken up by the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, chaired by Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg.

Polk said he wouldn’t look into the possibility of whether or not to bring up the bill unless it advances through the Elections Committee.

Any general House bills that don’t clear Senate committees by Tuesday will die.

In the 2016 session, the House also overwhelmingly voted to favor an early voting bill which went on to die that year in Doty’s Elections Committee.

Senators across Northeast Mississippi offered various reasons for caution about early voting.

Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, raised the specter of voter fraud.

“I’ve spoken with the circuit clerks that I represent and they all tell me that voter fraud is taking place in absentee voting,” said McMahan.

When asked, McMahan said fraud concerns are his only cause for objection to early voting.

“If we knew there would not be any be any fraud in it I would be fine,” he said.

Under HB 228, citizens casting early votes would be required to do so in person and would be required to show voter identification.

When asked whether these requirements alleviated any of his concerns about fraud, McMahan did not directly answer the question. Instead, he praised Mississippi’s voter ID laws as giving the state “the safest and most secure voting system in the country.”

Sen. Gary Jackson, R-French Camp, also expressed concern about “the integrity of the vote.”

He also believes that restricting most voters to a single day ensures everyone has the same information.

“I guess I’m an old schooler,” said Jackson. “With exceptions, I believe we all ought to vote on the same day. And the reason is that a lot of things can happen in the last couple days of a vote. The presidential election was a good example.”

Aguirre, one of the few House members opposed to early voting this year, expressed similar sentiments.

“Well, I just feel that election day is election day and that’s when we should go vote,” said Aguirre. “I think that we would get a more accurate result if everyone voted on one day.”

However, Aguirre also went on to say that “I think if one side is able to get more and more people to the polls, it can skew things.”

When asked whether he thought a longer voting period would, as a general rule, favor one party over another, Aguirre said that he did not believe this to be the case.

In 2016, however, Tupelo’s Aguirre voted in favor of early voting legislation.

Sen. J.P. Wilemon, R-Belmont, said he is concerned about burdening circuit clerks, who serve in each county as the registrar of voters.

“I would be for early voting if it was set up where it could be worked out easy for the circuit clerks,” he said. “But if it would be a big problem for them, I wouldn’t be for it.”

Other than Aquirre, Northeast Mississippi representatives don’t see much cause for concern.

“I know Tennessee has implemented early voting for quite a number of years, and it seems to have worked fine,” said Rep. Chris Brown, R-Aberdeen.

Said Rep. Preston Sullivan, D-Okolona, “It just gives working people more time to go vote. They do it in other states, and I don’t see a problem with it.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion