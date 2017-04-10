Seniors help seniors with fundraiser, bake sale

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A group of Tupelo High School seniors is planning a fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program at Traceway Retirement Community.

On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Traceway Manor, the students will be selling Boston butts they have prepared with the help of Steele’s Dive as part of their senior project, “Seniors for Seniors.”

“We’ve pre-sold most of the butts, but we’ll still have a few left for sale,” said Lynne Johnson, coordinator for Meals on Wheels for Lee County at Traceway and the students’ project mentor.

The 8-pound butts are $30. All proceeds go to the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers hot, balanced meals to older adults who are unable to prepare meals for themselves.

“Also, Miss Alice Lute, aka The Mayor of the Manor, is putting together a bake sale as part of this fundraiser,” Johnson said. “She has asked for recipes from some of the residents – there are some really good cooks here – and is hoping to put together a little cookbook to sell. It won’t be anything fancy, and we’d sell it for a nominal cost.”

Bake sale items include cookies brownies, cakes, pies, cheese straws and soups, as well as frozen casseroles – everything from single servings to a 9×13-inch pan.

“Traceway Manor will be your one-stop shop for Easter,” Johnson said. “Everything you need for the long Easter weekend will be available.”

Traceway Manor is located at 2800 W. Main St. in Tupelo. For more information, call (662) 844-1441 ext. 1056.

ginna.parsons@journalinc.com