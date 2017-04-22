Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other southern states

TUPELO – Forecasters say there will be a risk of large hail and wind damage as thunderstorms threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

The national Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of Mississippi at the highest risk of severe storms on Saturday. Forecasters say that area includes more than 1.3 million people and includes the cities of Jackson, Tupelo and Vicksburg.

“There is a cold front coming from the north and moisture from the Gulf that will cause some trouble in the Memphis and northeast Mississippi area,” National Weather Service in Memphis meteorologist Marlene Mickelson said. “While I don’t believe it will be anything extreme, the area is still at risk of strong winds and hail.”

Mickelson believes the storms will sweep through Memphis and north Mississippi between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday and will last throughout the day. However, “expect the storms to move east in the evening,” she said.

Forecasters say parts of the Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia could also see storms Saturday and Sunday.