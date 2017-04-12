Shannon Elementary brings ‘Lion King’ to school stage

By Emma Crawford Kent

SHANNON – Students at Shannon Elementary School pulled out all the stops for their rendition of one of Disney’s longest-running Broadway stage productions on Tuesday.

Joy Lucius and Robin Newell, co-sponsors of Shannon Elementary’s drama club, received a grant from Disney to fund the purchase of materials and rights for students to put on “The Lion King” as its spring show.

The grant was not for a set amount of money, but rather covered the cost of the items the school needed, which Lucius said ended up being between $3,000-$4,000.

The teachers purchased related teaching materials and instruments, among other supplies. With the help of the grant money, students were also able to create elaborate costumes and sets for the show.

“It was the whole shebang,” Newell said.

Lucius and Newell said they wanted to put on an elaborate spring play with the drama club students, and they knew “The Lion King” would be enjoyable for all ages and parents.

The students performed a condensed version of the musical with a roughly 45-minute run time.

Preparing for the show has been a months-long process, Newell said, as the drama club meets only once per week.

Students had to audition for roles in the show and have been exposed to all of the elements that go into producing a musical.

Before they jumped into production, students visited Tupelo Community Theater to learn how a show gets from auditions to opening night.

“It’s been a great experience for them,” Newell said. “I just think arts in education is a huge bonus any time we can bring that in, whether it’s after school or in school, it helps the children.”

Lucius said the show became a community effort, with businesses donating materials, parents volunteering and teachers putting in extra hours working with the club on different aspects of the show’s production.

All of their practice and preparation culminated in two performances on Tuesday. The students performed for Shannon Elementary students and teachers in the afternoon and again for parents in the evening.

Fifth-grader Jayden Reese played Zazu the bird. Reese said she enjoyed putting the show together, although it was hard work, and she was excited to perform for her fellow students and parents.

For Reese, the show’s sets brought the story to life.

“It feels like I’m actually in the African Savanna,” Reese said.

Peyton Ford, fourth-grade student at Shannon Elementary, said Tuesday morning she was not nervous about performing.

Ford plays Rafiki, and she said she was excited about landing the part. After months of practice, Ford was ready to show off her acting chops.

“I learned that practice makes it better,” Ford said.

